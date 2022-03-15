The Yuma County Board of Supervisors signed off on a $1.6 million loan to the Greater Yuma Port Authority for completion of the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 Subdivision in San Luis, Ariz.
The supervisors last month approved an intergovernmental agreement with GYPA covering the construction, maintenance and financing for this project. The county is providing $3.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project to cover the costs of the water and sanitary sewer line installation, which are eligible expenses.
For improvements not eligible to be covered by ARPA funds, the board agreed to provide the $1.6 million loan, which GYPA will pay back with proceeds from future lot sales. If costs exceed this amount, the agreement will be adjusted, according to a staff report.
The supervisors previously insisted on securing the loan with a lien to ensure repayment. The agreement includes secured promissory notes and a deed of trust from GYPA guaranteeing the 10-year loan from GYPA and the governments of Yuma and San Luis, which are GYPA members. (The Cocopah Tribe is also a member but not part of this agreement.)
The loan has an interest rate of 5.5%, the maximum the county is allowed to charge. Chairman Tony Reyes previously noted that interest needs to be charged because of a state gift clause which prohibits the county from “giving anything to anyone” and called the 5.5% rate “not unreasonable.”
These funds will be used for the construction of the roadway, streetlights, utilities, project inspection and construction administration costs. The majority of the improvements are within Unit No. 4, but some minor improvements will also be completed for Unit No. 3.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe previously explained that the improvements would ultimately benefit the county as well. “We want to sell the properties so the private sector can develop distribution facilities that then, in turn, turn into assessed values which improve the economic development of San Luis and the entire county. That’s the purpose of the GYPA,” Thorpe said.
The board also approved construction plans and a contract with Core Engineering Group for construction inspection services. Due to the current workload of the county’s project inspectors, the Engineering Department requested a contract with Core Engineering for construction inspection services. However, Yuma County will still conduct the construction administration of the project.
This project is located entirely within the San Luis city limits, but GYPA owns all right-of-way necessary for the construction of these improvements.
The supervisors also authorized the Engineering Department to advertise for bids, with the goal of awarding a bid on May 2. A summary of the bids with a recommendation will be provided to the supervisors after they have been evaluated.
Final design plans have been made available for review in the county administrator’s conference room.
GYPA was established in 2000 to provide a “two-port solution” between San Luis, Ariz., and San Luis, Sonora, according to its website. The 250-acre border industrial park, located to the east of San Luis, Ariz., is being developed with manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facilities for use by companies at the new San Luis Commercial Port of Entry.
The industrial park is linked to Interstate 8 by the Yuma Area Service Highway (State Route 195), which makes it convenient for commercial importing and exporting through Yuma County.
The park is currently home to RL Jones, Spindle Cooling, Labrie Properties and three logistic companies.