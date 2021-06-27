The 16-week Yuma County Master Gardener class resumes this summer via the University of Arizona (UA)-Yuma cooperative extension, paving the way for local residents to begin their journey toward becoming gardener extraordinaires.
Beginning Thursday, July 29 and recurring weekly through Nov. 11, the course covers all aspects of gardening in the desert Southwest, including soils, irrigation, citrus, cactus and succulent care and landscaping with native plants.
While last year’s class commenced in a solely virtual format owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s “blended” options allow individuals to participate in the way that’s most conducive to their schedule. Reviving live, in-person presentations, the class sessions will simultaneously stream via Zoom so that “people can watch from their home if they’re not comfortable going to the class,” according to Master Gardener program coordinator Janine Lane. The sessions will also be recorded for those unable to join in person or virtually in real time.
Each class will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the UA-Yuma branch campus, located in the Tamarack Market Plaza at 7875 E. 24th St., Suite 7, with the exception of two sessions that will be taught in the Moody Garden and West Wetlands Park.
In the past, the date and time of the Master Gardener class primarily attracted retirees, Lane said; when the sessions transitioned online, however, instructors saw the enrollment diversify – something Lane hopes to preserve with the multiple means of participating.
“That’s one of the reasons why I want to make this class available for people who possibly have a different schedule and can’t meet on Thursday mornings,” Lane said.
The class is not limited to full-time residents; winter visitors are encouraged to join as well. According to Lane, because of last year’s online format, one participant took the bulk of the class in Idaho, where they reside about nine months of the year.
Whether their goal is to become a Master Gardener or to simply increase their own knowledge of what grows in Yuma, the course is for individuals of all backgrounds and comfort levels, Lane said.
“A lot of times, people will have gardening experience (before taking the class), but Yuma is really unique – we don’t have an environment like anybody else,” Lane said. “People will come here and they think that they can plant corn in the spring, and you can’t. You have a little window in the fall and a little window in January where you can plant corn, and if you don’t hit that window, your chances of getting corn are real slim. Our vegetable season begins in August and continues on until about March, whereas everyone else is going to start planting in March and stop in August. It just takes a while to get your head around that. Plus, if you’ve lived anywhere else, you might not know how to take care of citrus, and we teach that.”
According to Lane, each class session will be facilitated by leading experts in the local agriculture industry, including Glenn Wright, Robert Masson and Kurt Nolte.
“We have the experts of the area; who knows more about what’s going on with agriculture right now than them?” said Lane. “It’s an opportunity for people to not only be introduced to the ag in this area, but to learn the best practices of gardening and taking care of their home plants. And if they like to teach at all, it’s also a great opportunity to maybe have a secondary class at the library or at a school.”
Available online at https://extension.arizona.edu/2021-yuma-master-gardener-class, applications are due by the July 29 start date. Participants who go on to complete the Master Gardener certification process will receive a $50 refund of the cost of the class and book, which total $80 and $45, respectively.
To become a certified Yuma County Master Gardener, individuals must complete 50 hours of volunteer work within the first year following successful completion of the class. After that, they’ll complete six hours of continuing education each year to stay abreast of the latest news and trends in gardening and agriculture in addition to 25 hours of volunteerism, which can be done in the Moody Garden, the Field to Feast garden or the UA-Yuma greenhouse, according to Lane.
With questions, contact Lane at 928-726-3904 or janinel@cals.arizona.edu.