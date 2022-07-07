The number of COVID-19 cases in Yuma County is climbing once again, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to move the community transmission level from low to medium.
While nine counties in Arizona are currently classified as “high,” Yuma County is among three counties at the medium level (another three are in the low level).
In a Wednesday update to the Board of Supervisors, Diana Gomez, the county’s director of public health, noted that the omicron subvariant BA.5 currently circulating in the community is 54% more transmissible.
Infected persons are most contagious two days before they show symptoms to two days after they show symptoms. Consequently, they could be spreading the virus without knowing it.
At the same time, people’s immunity is waning, either immunity from vaccination or a previous infection.
“If you had a different version of it, you’re more likely to be at higher risk to catch this one as well,” Gomez said. “So again, that booster is something that you want to consider.”
In June, Yuma County had a total of 570 cases, “a high we hadn’t seen in a while,” she noted.
In the first week of July, 291 lab-tested cases were reported.
Gomez noted that the positivity rate is about 39%, a figure that only reflects lab-reported cases and not home tests.
While Chairman Tony Reyes called the numbers “astounding,” he also pointed out that they can be misleading. “That rate is a little twisted nowadays because people used to test themselves just to test themselves,” Reyes said. “Now they test themselves because they feel they have something or they already tested at home and they tested positive so they want something to take to the job site to tell them.”
Nevertheless, Gomez noted, “although we’re seeing those cases go up, potentially we haven’t seen the spikes that we saw earlier in the pandemic regarding hospitalizations.”
Yuma Regional Medical Center on Wednesday reported 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with none in the intensive care unit.
Gomez pointed out that infected patients now have better treatment options, including antivirals and monoclonal antibody therapies, which are “really effective at reducing the rate of hospitalization or complications.”
She urged those who test positive, especially if they’re in high-risk groups, to seek out early treatment from their providers. Early treatments are available for patients ages 12 and up.
“There’s a lot of options that we have now that can help the duration of the illness and minimize your symptoms and prevent you from getting sick,” she said.
“It doesn’t work as well when you already got COVID really bad and can’t breathe,” Reyes added.
In partnership with Public Health, free COVID-19 self-test kits are available at all Yuma County Library District locations. Request a kit at the Circulation Desk or call 928-782-1871 to request a kit for curbside pickup. There is a limit of one kit per person, while supplies last. Only patrons 18 years or older can request a kit.
However, a lab test will catch an infection more accurately than a home test, Gomez said.
Reyes offered another point: “If someone tests positive at home, isolation is important because otherwise everybody at your house is going to pick it up.”
He also pointed out that being vaccinated does not technically prevent someone from getting COVID-19, but it makes symptoms more manageable.
The Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters Monday to Thursday, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4550. Any child over the age of 6 months is now eligible for a vaccine. Children ages 5 to 11 can receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine five months after completing the first series. A second booster has been approved for anybody that’s over the age of 50 who is immunocompromised.
Gomez encouraged residents to continue enjoying their normal activities but to take safety precautions, such as wearing masks in crowded places.
Reyes agreed. “Everywhere you go and there’s a big crowd, there’s just three or four people wearing masks and everybody else is not. And I think that’s just normal. We just don’t want to anymore, but I think that this is some of the outcome of just not wanting to follow simple procedures,” he said.
Wearing a mask and washing hands “are good habits to have,” Reyes added. “We need to remind people that it is on their own behalf that they take these precautions. It’s going to help them and it’s going to help the community. You certainly don’t want to miss three or four days of work and when you go back people look at you funny.”