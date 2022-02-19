Yuma County nabs financial reporting awards

Yuma County has nabbed a financial reporting award for the 20th consecutive year. The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Financial Services Department with an Excellence in Financial Reporting award for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
The Financial Services Department is no stranger to this honor as the GFOA has bestowed it upon the county for the last 20 years.
An impartial panel recognized the county’s Annual Financial Report for demonstrating the highest standards of financial accounting and full disclosure. The report is presented in a manner designed to fairly set forth the position and results of the county’s operations as measured by the financial activity of its various funds.
“We are very proud and honored that our Annual Financial Report has received this award for 20 years in a row,” said Gilberto Villegas Jr., the county’s chief financial officer. “This speaks to the continuous commitment the department has to clearly and effectively communicate our financial story to our constituents and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.”
Yuma County also received GFOA’s award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting. This was the 19th consecutive year Yuma County has received this honor.
“The PAFR provides a brief analysis of where county revenues come from, where dollars are spent, and an overview of trends in the local economy,” Villegas explained. “Financial information is presented in an easy-to-read and understandable format, in an effort to increase public confidence in county government through a user-friendly financial report.”
These awards are considered some of the nation’s highest forms of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and represent significant accomplishments by a government and its management, Yuma County said in a press release.
Both reports, along with other reporting requirements, can be found online at yumacountyaz.gov under the Financial Services Department or in person at the Yuma County Administration Building, 198 S. Main St. and any county library branch.
The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles. The program encourages them to prepare annual comprehensive financial reports with the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then recognizes individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.
The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving about 17,500 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Washington, D.C.