Yuma County will receive $18.5 million from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs for use by law enforcement.
The Board of Supervisors recently authorized the Sheriff’s Office to accept the funds, which will be used towards radio and software upgrades and user fees for the law enforcement members of the Yuma Regional Communication System.
Funds will also be used to expand the current helicopter contract over the next four years and give the Sheriff’s Office access to a larger helicopter with increased capabilities, according to a staff report.
Expenses and fees associated with the portable toilets that have been placed along the U.S.-Mexico border are also included in this grant.
In addition, the board approved the following items:
• Awarded a bid of $129,596 to Advent Electric for countywide access control upgrade equipment. All existing county facilities, not including Sheriff’s Office, have been upgraded to the VAX Access Control operating system, which is less costly to maintain, more secure and easier to operate than the current outdated Continuum operating system, a staff report states.
The Countywide Access Control Upgrade Project also includes the installation of upgraded card readers to allow for use of smart-technology proxy cards, which are unable to be cloned, and the purchase of a batch of the cards.
The project includes the purchase of 475 high security, contactless Smartcard readers and 1,875 high security, contactless Smartcard credentials (proxy cards). Facilities Management staff will complete installation of the new card readers upon receipt.
• Authorized Public Works to piggyback on the City of Yuma’s Pavement Preservation Services Contract Bids for 202,308 square yards of fog seal at an estimated cost of $290,000 and 224,353 square yards of chip seal at an estimated cost of $900,000.
In past years, Yuma County has piggybacked the city’s fog seal contract, and the county has done business with the current city contractor, VSSI. No major issues have been encountered, staff noted.
The department applies the preventive maintenance seal to paved streets in the county highway system. A fog seal consists of an asphalt emulsion rejuvenator applied to existing pavement to seal, prevent weathering and oxidation to the road surface.
• Public Works purchase of two service bodies and two dump bodies for 2022 Ford F550s from Drake Equipment of Arizona, using a state contract in an amount not to exceed $117,650. The service bodies will be added to two new Ford F550s assigned to traffic control and the dump bodies will be added to two new Ford F550s assigned to the highway maintenance division.
• Authorized a Fill the Gap application for fiscal year 2022/2023 in the amount of $197,444. The Arizona Legislature developed the Fill the Gap program to address the increased court caseloads resulting from additional peace officers in the field. Fill the Gap revenues derive from a percent of appellate filing fees and the Local Court Assistance Fund, also known as the 5% Set Aside.
The county’s Fill the Gap revenue for 2023 includes $50,186 from state sources and $147,258 from the local 5% Set Aside. It will fund a portion of the personnel expenses of a Superior Court judge, 100% of the caseflow manager, a court IT staff position and a courtroom clerk.
• Agreement for the Joint Regional Imagery Consortium Project with Yuma, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton to pool resources for the acquisition of updated digital aerial imagery produced by Pictometry, which will be stitched together for aerial maps.
• Removed $1,803 in taxes due from the tax rolls that are considered to be uncollectible. The delinquent taxes on certain mobile homes have been determined to be uncollectible through removal of the property, destruction of the property or condition such that the cost of seizure and sale of personal property would equal or exceed the revenue that could be derived.
• At the request of the Yuma County Democratic Party, approved Democratic Precinct Committeemen appointments to fill vacancies for terms that will expire on Oct. 1, 2024. The board appointed Gary Jones, Precinct 11, and Branden Freeman and Sergio Perez, Precinct 41.
• Confirmed the appointment of Martha Gonzalez to represent Somerton on the Yuma County Free Library District Board of Trustees for a three-year term, effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026.
In other action, the supervisors adopted the county employee benefits premium rates for fiscal year 2023/2024.