Yuma County has received two more grants for water system infrastructure improvements in Tacna.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the grants totaling nearly $2.7 million to the Yuma County Improvement District, which is developing and constructing a water treatment and distribution system to address high arsenic levels in Tacna.
The current systems are more than 40 years old and have been deemed unfeasible to rehabilitate. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality placed an administrative order on the water system, deeming the water non-drinkable due to high arsenic levels dating back to 2011.
Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva recently announced the two most recent grants. “Access to clean drinking water is a right,” Grijalva said. “I’m proud to support these water infrastructure projects that will replace outdated pipes and deliver clean water to the people of Yuma County.”
The funding will be used to replace more than 10,000 linear feet of aging or low-capacity pipe to include service connections and construct a new water storage tank and groundwater well at a new location away from the residential area.
This project will benefit 672 residents of Tacna, a town about 40 miles east of Yuma.
Funding going toward the $7.1 million project includes the two most recent Rural Development grants of $1.8 million and $915,871; previous Rural Development loans of $529,000, $2.6 million and $317,929; Yuma County Community Development Block Grant funds of $738,300 and Water Infrastructure Finance Authority funds of $250,000.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, arsenic is naturally present in groundwater and can build up in pipes and storage tanks because the chemical tends to bind to the iron in pipes.
The World Health Organization explained that arsenic-contaminated water used for drinking, food preparation and irrigation of food crops poses a threat to public health. Long-term exposure can cause cancer and skin lesions and has been associated with cardiovascular disease and diabetes as well as cognitive delays in children, according to the WHO.
County spokesman Kevin Tunell previously told the Yuma Sun that the county started working on the project after residents in Tacna sought help with establishing an improvement district for a new drinking water system within their community.
“Tacna has had a number of issues, one being arsenic levels,” Tunell said. “The intent is to address major deficiencies within the current system.”
Tunell pointed out several partnerships that made this project possible. The ADEQ conducted the water testing. Yuma County helped form the water improvement district in 2017, and the district and the county’s grant team worked together to get the project moving.
The county grants administrator secured USDA funding to assist in the new water construction project and previously secured a CDBG grant of $807,153 to pay for the engineering design and land acquisition. CDBG funds must be used to benefit low- to moderate-income communities.
The design contract went to Santec. The final design is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and should move to construction some time in 2022.