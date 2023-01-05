Yuma County received another $6 million from the state for construction of a network of wireless broadband towers to support the county’s agricultural industry and rural broadband access.
The state-of-the-art mobile tower network will enable the use of remote sensors, drones, satellites, artificial intelligence and automated equipment, known as agtech, needed by the modern agriculture industry to ensure competitiveness, productivity, sustainability and the protection of national food security.
Jonathan Lines, vice chair of the Board of Supervisors, announced the news on Wednesday.
However, the supervisors kicked off the first meeting of the year with swearing-in ceremonies for the county’s newly elected and reelected officials.
Judge David Haws, who conducted the ceremonies in groups, said, “It’s always a pleasure for me to swear people in … It’s important to us, those of us who live our lives according to an oath. We are given responsibility and authority because of our position, and the oath reminds us that the only proper exercise of that authority is within the bounds of the Constitution and within the laws. I take that very seriously, and I assure you that these newly elected officials also do.”
Sworn in were Superior Court Judges Larry Kenworthy, Roger Nelson and R. Erin Farrar; Justices of the Peace Gregory Stewart, Juan Manuel Guerrero and Russ Jones; Constables Art Gradillas and Rafael Torres Jr.; Superior Court Clerk Lynn Fazz; and School Superintendent Tom Hurt.
Martin Porchas helmed the meeting as the new chairman of the board. “I want to thank the Board of Supervisors for giving me this opportunity to be chair for this year,” he said.
Reyes thanked his fellow board members “for their confidence in me running the board for such a long time. It was an honor and a pleasure to do that, and I want to thank especially the former administrator and the current administrator for making that job pretty easy,” Reyes said. “The county is a pretty well-oiled machinery. It runs pretty well. If I learned anything through this process is that if you let people do their job, most of the time they do really well.
“I appreciate the fact that we had a crisis, we had our problems throughout, but what I found out is that we’ve got very capable, very good administrators, very good individuals, serving all of those positions.
“It was a pleasure doing that. It was certainly a learning experience for me. I think overall we had some pretty tough times, and I want to thank the board for their support during those times. And for me, it was an honor to represent you as a chairman. I think you’ll do a great job,” Reyes added.
Porchas then asked Lines to share the “good news” regarding the additional broadband funds. He said that prior to the completion of Gov. Doug Ducey’s term, he sat down and reviewed with representatives of the Arizona Commerce Authority some of Yuma County’s challenges, specifically rural broadband.
As a result, they identified another $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds that will be used to extend the installation of the county’s rural broadband network, which will be used by the University of Arizona Agricultural Extension Program and agricultural producers. It will be connected to Yuma County’s middle-mile fiber network currently under construction.
“This is important because we have commitments from ag research companies throughout the world, up to 100, that have expressed interest in coming to Yuma County if this type of network were available, being delivered directly to the field,” Lines said.
He expressed appreciation for the county’s partnership with Ducey and the Arizona Commerce Authority “and the confidence that they have in us to partner with the U of A Agricultural Extension to embark upon a new venture and complete our broadband here in Yuma County.”
County Administrator Ian McGaughey mentioned the “significant assistance” that the county had in obtaining the funds. “I’d like to recognize the assistance of Paul Brierley, executive director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, for his research, advocacy and assistance in crafting the proposal submitted to the Governor’s Office. Paul and YCEDA’s expertise were invaluable and a big part of the county receiving this critical funding,” McGaughey said.
In turn, Reyes expressed appreciation for Lines. “We’re really lucky to have you on the board. I mean, your relationship with the governor, the past governor, really helped us out.”
He added: “We have put $30 million, $20 million from our ARPA funds, $10 million from the funds that the state provided for us, and with an additional $6 million, we are investing over $36 million ourselves in trying to make sure that we stay in the forefront of this effort. And I don’t think people, unless they study the matter, understand just how big of an investment that is and just how significant for the agricultural field the contribution that the government, the past administration and yourself made to make sure that the county remains at the forefront of the agricultural industry, which is what we are.”
Lines described the network currently being built as “singular” and “unlike any other system in the entire world, where we have everything tied together.
“And it’s because of that system that we have commitments from so many different agricultural companies all over the world that would like to focus on ag development and research here in Yuma County, specifically around our water. We’re using less water than we did 40 years ago. And this will then provide us the additional tools for water conservation, as well as mechanized harvesting and some of the other challenges that we face here in Yuma County,” Line added.
After identifying high-speed broadband service as its highest priority for the county’s allocation of federal pandemic funds, the supervisors previously committed $20.7 million, one half of its $41 million allocation, to the countywide broadband backbone network. The supervisors selected ALLO Communications to design and construct 140 miles of the middle-mile network.
The Arizona Commerce Authority awarded $10 million to the county for its broadband middle-mile project. In addition, ALLO received $9.75 million for a last-mile project that will connect fiber from the county’s middle-mile network to homes and businesses in San Luis.