Yuma County received another $6 million from the state for construction of a network of wireless broadband towers to support the county’s agricultural industry and rural broadband access.

The state-of-the-art mobile tower network will enable the use of remote sensors, drones, satellites, artificial intelligence and automated equipment, known as agtech, needed by the modern agriculture industry to ensure competitiveness, productivity, sustainability and the protection of national food security.

