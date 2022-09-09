In preparation for potential rain from the remnants of Hurricane Kay, Yuma County is making sandbags available to the public beginning Friday morning.
Filled sandbags will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Yuma County Public Works facility, located at 4343 S. Avenue 5½E.
County residents are eligible for a maximum of eight sandbags per vehicle. To expedite the procedure, all bags will be prefilled.
The county also urged residents and visitors to pay close attention to weather forecasts and make decisions accordingly. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for 8 a.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday.
The City of Yuma is also offering sand and bags to residents at a self-serve sandbag filling station set up at the east parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
The station is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Saturday.
The sandbag station will be stocked with sand and empty bags for self-filling while supplies last. A limited number of bags and sand may be available onsite after 8 p.m.
While shovels may be available as well, the city recommends residents bring their own when visiting the station. Residents are allowed five sandbags per vehicle.
In the event of power outages, a Cooling Center will be available at the Yuma Civic Center.