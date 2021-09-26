Yuma County plans redistricting virtual sessions for October

Yuma County and mapping consultants National Demographics Corp. are hosting two virtual public education sessions in October and are inviting all interested persons to participate.
These sessions will explain the redistricting process for board of supervisors and community college districts, the 2020 Census data for Yuma County and how community members can be involved in redistricting locally.
The sessions will be held on:
Oct. 1, at 12-1 p.m. Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/5f6by9b2.
Oct. 6, at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/9ja3svhv.
Questions are being accepted prior to the sessions at redistricting@yumacountyaz.gov and during the virtual education sessions.
More information about redistricting in Yuma County is available at www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/redistricting.