Yuma County has agreed to support, with a one-time pledge of $120,000, the establishment of the National Center for Public Lands Counties, which will focus on raising awareness of the unique challenges facing public lands located within counties and their importance to the nation.

The Board of Supervisors had the option to split the payments over two years, but they opted to take care of it all at once. The funds will come out of the general fund contingency, which caused some consternation, at least among one of the supervisors.

