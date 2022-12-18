Yuma County has agreed to support, with a one-time pledge of $120,000, the establishment of the National Center for Public Lands Counties, which will focus on raising awareness of the unique challenges facing public lands located within counties and their importance to the nation.
The Board of Supervisors had the option to split the payments over two years, but they opted to take care of it all at once. The funds will come out of the general fund contingency, which caused some consternation, at least among one of the supervisors.
“I hate that,” Chairman Tony Reyes said, calling it “painful.”
The Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds are pandemic relief monies distributed to counties by the federal government.
“You cannot use the LATCF funds for this. It has to be out of general funds, and staff’s recommendation is contingency,” said County Administrator Ian McGaughey.
The National Association of Counties and the Western Interstate Region Board of Directors are working to establish a National Center for Public Lands Counties.
“Establishing the center creates a unique opportunity to empower information and resources in support of public lands counties,” a staff report states.
NACo requested that state associations, like the County Supervisors Association of Arizona, determine a voluntary pledge. Both the WIR and NACo boards adopted the initiative as a priority.
The fundraising goal is $15 million over the next two years, with voluntary participation. NACo requested counties contribute the equivalent of 1% of their LATCF allocation. For Yuma County, that totals $120,000.
The idea is to support the center in perpetuity from the interest earned on the capital fund.
According to Alejandro Figueroa, the county’s economic development and intergovernmental affairs director, the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to create the center was motivated by the “historic passage” of LATCF.
“The center will develop information all counties can use and just as importantly, implement strategies to elevate the narrative around public lands (located in the) counties and the national interest in our prosperity by showing how public lands are interconnected with the country’s needs,” Figueroa explained.
Through involvement with WIR and NACo’s Public Lands Steering Committee, Arizona’s counties will have an opportunity to shape its work and to benefit from it, Figueroa noted.
“I think it’s worth doing something,” Reyes said, noting that counties on the East Coast might hesitate to participate.
Some counties, like Yuma County, rely on the Payments in Lieu of Taxes federal program to offset losses in tax revenues due to the presence of substantial federal land in their jurisdictions.
“As federal land is not taxable by local governments, public land counties have struggled to provide adequate services to the public in light of the annual losses in tax revenue,” states NACo on its website.
However, some counties are mostly urbanized and do not rely on PILT. Consequently, they might not see the urgency in pushing the role of county public lands.
“Most of those eastern counties don’t have that problem. They are pretty much well developed and they’re pretty small. States like Connecticut, it’s the size of Yuma County, probably Yuma County is a little bigger, and obviously doesn’t have that problem. They’re pretty urban in nature. They don’t need this kind of compensation,” Reyes said.
“But here, I think we’re 11% or somewhere around there of private land owned, the rest of it is either state or federal, mostly federal, most of BLM or Reclamation. It gets so that every year when we go to Washington, we always push the same thing, PILT,” Reyes added.