Democratic Primary
Federal
U.S. Senator
Mark Kelly 7,831
U.S. Representative in Congress District 3
Raul Grijalva 4,966
U.S. Representative in Congress District 4
Delina DiSanto 1,895 68.12%
Stuart Starky 887 31.88%
Statewide Races
State Senator District 4
Lisa Otondo 4,365
State Representative District 4
Charlene Fernandez 4,015 63.61%
Geraldine Peten 2,297 36.39%
State Representative District 13
Mariana Sandoval 3,463
Corporation Commissioner
William Mundell 4,612 30.19%
Shea Stanfield 4,274 27.97%
Anna Tovar 6,392 41.84%
Yuma County Board of Supervisors
District 1
Martin Porchas 1,453
District 4
Marco A. Reyes 1,274
District 5
Lynne Pancrazi 1,722
County Attorney
Jon R. Smith 7,495
County Sheriff
Mark Martinez 7,336
County Treasurer
Angela Pancrazi Moreno 7,734
County Assessor
David Alexandre 7,228
Courts
Judge of the Superior Court Div. 1
Mark Reeves 7,340
Republican Primary
Federal
U.S. Senator
Daniel McCarthy 2,763 24.52%
Martha McSally 8,507 75.48%
U.S. Representative in Congress District 3
Daniel Wood 3,414
U.S. Representative in Congress District 4
Paul Gosar 4,692 64.74%
Anne Marie Wood 2,556 35.26%
Statewide Races
State Senator District 4
Travis Angry 2,513
State Senator District 13
Sine Kerr 7,702
State Representative District 4
Joel John 2,533
State Representative District 13
Timothy Dunn 6,836 49.41%
Steve Montenegro 3,458 24.99%
Joanne Osborne 3,542 25.60%
Corporation Commissioner
Lea Marquez Peterson 6,959 47.14%
Eric Sloan 7,803 52.86%
Yuma County Board of Supervisors
District 2
Jonathan Lines 2,694
District 3
Darren Simmons 3,814
District 5
Page Misenhimer 1,641
County Sheriff
Leon Wilmot 10,538
County School Superintendent
Thomas Tyree 9,898
County Recorder
Robyn Stallworth Pouquette 10,317
County Assessor
Victoria Morris Clarkson 9,730
Courts
Judge of the Superior Court Div. 1
Nathaniel Sorenson 9,667
Judge of the Superior Court Div. 2
R. Erin Farrar 9,791
Judge of the Superior Court Div. 4
David Haws 10,004
Judge of the Superior Court Div. 6
Brandon S. Kinsey 9,633
San Luis City Council Race
Luis Cabrera 735 22.20%
Mark Concha 213 6.43%
Maria Cecilia Cruz 451 13.62%
Olivia Jenkins 325 9.82%
Nydia Mendenhall 176 5.32%
Matias Rosales 667 20.14%
Gloria Torres 744 22.47%
Somerton City Council Race
Martha Garcia 474 26.42%
Daniel Paz 326 18.17%
Daniel Flores 270 15.05%
Luis Galindo 386 21.52%
Jesus Roldan 338 18.84%
Wellton Town Council Race
Shantel Quinonez 133 17.10%
Michelle Jones 230 29.56%
Sylvia Davidson 212 27.25%
Travis Smith 203 26.09%