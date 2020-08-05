Democratic Primary

Federal

U.S. Senator

Mark Kelly 7,831

U.S. Representative in Congress District 3

Raul Grijalva 4,966

U.S. Representative in Congress District 4

Delina DiSanto 1,895 68.12%

Stuart Starky 887 31.88%

Statewide Races

State Senator District 4

Lisa Otondo 4,365

State Representative District 4

Charlene Fernandez 4,015 63.61%

Geraldine Peten 2,297 36.39%

State Representative District 13

Mariana Sandoval 3,463

Corporation Commissioner

William Mundell 4,612 30.19%

Shea Stanfield 4,274 27.97%

Anna Tovar 6,392 41.84%

Yuma County Board of Supervisors

District 1

Martin Porchas 1,453

District 4

Marco A. Reyes 1,274

District 5

Lynne Pancrazi 1,722

County Attorney

Jon R. Smith 7,495

County Sheriff

Mark Martinez 7,336

County Treasurer

Angela Pancrazi Moreno 7,734

County Assessor

David Alexandre 7,228

Courts

Judge of the Superior Court Div. 1

Mark Reeves 7,340

Republican Primary

Federal

U.S. Senator

Daniel McCarthy 2,763 24.52%

Martha McSally 8,507 75.48%

U.S. Representative in Congress District 3

Daniel Wood 3,414

U.S. Representative in Congress District 4

Paul Gosar 4,692 64.74%

Anne Marie Wood 2,556 35.26%

Statewide Races

State Senator District 4

Travis Angry 2,513

State Senator District 13

Sine Kerr 7,702

State Representative District 4

Joel John 2,533

State Representative District 13

Timothy Dunn 6,836 49.41%

Steve Montenegro 3,458 24.99%

Joanne Osborne 3,542 25.60%

Corporation Commissioner

Lea Marquez Peterson 6,959 47.14%

Eric Sloan 7,803 52.86%

Yuma County Board of Supervisors

District 2

Jonathan Lines 2,694

District 3

Darren Simmons 3,814

District 5

Page Misenhimer 1,641

County Sheriff

Leon Wilmot 10,538

County School Superintendent

Thomas Tyree 9,898

County Recorder

Robyn Stallworth Pouquette 10,317

County Assessor

Victoria Morris Clarkson 9,730

Courts

Judge of the Superior Court Div. 1

Nathaniel Sorenson 9,667

Judge of the Superior Court Div. 2

R. Erin Farrar 9,791

Judge of the Superior Court Div. 4

David Haws 10,004

Judge of the Superior Court Div. 6

Brandon S. Kinsey 9,633

San Luis City Council Race

Luis Cabrera 735 22.20%

Mark Concha 213 6.43%

Maria Cecilia Cruz 451 13.62%

Olivia Jenkins 325 9.82%

Nydia Mendenhall 176 5.32%

Matias Rosales 667 20.14%

Gloria Torres 744 22.47%

Somerton City Council Race

Martha Garcia 474 26.42%

Daniel Paz 326 18.17%

Daniel Flores 270 15.05%

Luis Galindo 386 21.52%

Jesus Roldan 338 18.84%

Wellton Town Council Race

Shantel Quinonez 133 17.10%

Michelle Jones 230 29.56%

Sylvia Davidson 212 27.25%

Travis Smith 203 26.09%

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you