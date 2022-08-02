YUMA COUNTY
Democratic Clerk of Superior Court
Xanthe Bullard 100%
Republican Clerk of Superior Court
David Alexandre 29.05%
Lynn Fazz 70.95%
Republican Judge of Superior Court Div. 2
Erin R. Farrar 100%
Republican Judge of Superior Court Div. 3
Larry C. Kenworthy 100%
Republican Judge of Superior Court Div. 5
Roger Nelson 100%
Republican Justice of the Peace Prec. 1
Gregory Stewart 100%
Democratic Justice of the Peace Prec. 2
Juan Guerrero 100%
Republican Justice of the Peace Prec. 3
Russ Jones 100%
Democratic County School Superintendent
Olivia Elizondo Zepeda 100%
Republican County School Superintendent
Tom Hurt 100%
Republican Constable Prec. 1
Arthur Gradillas 100%
Democratic Constable Prec. 2
Rafael Torres 100%
Republican Precinct Committeeman – Precinct 15 (vote for 8)
Lorraine Arney 9.46%
Cecil Boelts 9.46%
Neil Bowman 10.58%
Shanna Bowman 9.53%
Russ Clark 14.54%
Diana Crites 10.30%
Steve Lane 8.56%
Randall Medders 7.24%
Terre Munk 9.74%
Patricia Tennant 10.58%
CITY OF SAN LUIS
Mayor of San Luis
Nieves Riedel 50.24%
Gerardo Sanchez 49.76%
Council Member, San Luis
(Vote for three)
Mario Buchanan Jr. 13.82%
Maria Cecilia Cruz 14.83%
Tadeo Azael De La Hoya 16.62%
Nydia Mendenhall 8.37%
Jose Ponce 7.57%
Lizeth Servin 9.54%
Genaro Soto 7.66%
Javier Vargas 14.34%
Cesar Zepeda 7.26%
CITY OF SOMERTON
Mayor of Somerton
Gerardo ‘Jerry’ Anaya 100%
Council Member, Somerton
(Vote for 3)
Juan F. Castillo 28.43%
Eddie Lopez 18.82%
Miguel Villalpando 24.47%
Lorena ‘Nena’ Zendejas Delgadillo 28.27%
CITY OF YUMA
Mayor of Yuma
Douglas Nicholls 59%
Karen A. Watts 39%
Council Member, Yuma
(Vote for 3)
William Craft 17%
Gary Knight 45%
Art Morales 39%
Robert Scarborough 24%
Carol E. Smith 35%
Edward C. Thomas 23%
Nicolle B. Wilkinson 30%
Presiding Municipal Judge – City of Yuma
James Coil 83%
WELLTON
Council Member – Town of Wellton
(Vote for 3)
Barbara Biggs 26.97%
Scott Blitz 22.40%
Larry Killman 16.22%
Cecilia McCollough 18.82%
Shantel Quinonez 15.59%
