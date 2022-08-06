Editor’s Note: The election results are as of 4:15 p.m. Aug. 5.
YUMA COUNTY
Democratic Clerk of Superior Court
Xanthe Bullard 100%
Republican Clerk of Superior Court
David Alexandre 28.15%
Lynn Fazz 71.85%
Republican Judge of Superior Court Div. 2
Erin R. Farrar 100%
Republican Judge of Superior Court Div. 3
Larry C. Kenworthy 100%
Republican Judge of Superior Court Div. 5
Roger Nelson 100%
Republican Justice of the Peace Prec. 1
Gregory Stewart 100%
Democratic Justice of the Peace Prec. 2
Juan Guerrero 100%
Republican Justice of the Peace Prec. 3
Russ Jones 100%
Democratic County School Superintendent
Olivia Elizondo Zepeda 100%
Republican County School Superintendent
Tom Hurt 100%
Republican Constable Prec. 1
Arthur Gradillas 100%
Democratic Constable Prec. 2
Rafael Torres 100%
Republican Precinct Committeeman – Precinct 15 (Vote for 8)
Lorraine Arney 9.09%
Cecil Boelts 10.08%
Neil Bowman 11.12%
Shanna Bowman 10.08%
Russ Clark 14.65%
Diana Crites 10.52%
Steve Lane 7.98%
Randall Medders 6.66%
Terre Munk 9.25%
Patricia Tennant 10.57%
CITY OF SAN LUIS
Mayor of San Luis
Nieves Riedel 52.31%
Gerardo Sanchez 47.69%
Council Member, San Luis
(Vote for three)
Mario Buchanan Jr. 13.90%
Maria Cecilia Cruz 14.30%
Tadeo Azael De La Hoya 16.71%
Nydia Mendenhall 8.81%
Jose Ponce 6.43%
Lizeth Servin 8.90%
Genaro Soto 7.43%
Javier Vargas 15.83%
Cesar Zepeda 7.68%
CITY OF SOMERTON
Mayor of Somerton
Gerardo ‘Jerry’ Anaya 100%
Council Member, Somerton
(Vote for 3)
Juan F. Castillo 27.51%
Eddie Lopez 18.45%
Miguel Villalpando 25.18%
Lorena ‘Nena’ Zendejas Delgadillo 28.87%
WELLTON
Council Member – Town of Wellton
(Vote for 3)
Barbara Biggs 26.48%
Scott Blitz 22.31%
Larry Killman 16.64%
Cecilia McCollough 18.91%
Shantel Quinonez 15.66%
CITY OF YUMA
Editor’s Note: The City of Yuma was “closed” on Friday, so the numbers below have not been updated. The following results are as of 5 p.m. Aug. 3.
Mayor of Yuma
Douglas Nicholls 59%
Karen A. Watts 38%
Council Member, Yuma
(Vote for 3)
William Craft 17%
Gary Knight 45%
Art Morales 39%
Robert Scarborough 24%
Carol E. Smith 35%
Edward C. Thomas 23%
Nicolle B. Wilkinson 30%
Presiding Municipal Judge – City of Yuma
James Coil 83%
