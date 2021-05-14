Yuma County: Program could discount broadband for residents

Yuma County wants residents to be aware of the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission program that became available on Wednesday.
The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying tribal lands.
The program also provides up to a $100 discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet .
A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program;
Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;
Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or
Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment opened on Wednesday. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company using a mail-in or an online application found at https://www.getemergencybroadband.org/.
Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at the same website or by calling 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.