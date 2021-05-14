Yuma County: Program could discount broadband for residents

Yuma County wants residents to be aware of the Emergency Broadband Benefit program that will help lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

LOANED PHOTO

Yuma County wants residents to be aware of the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission program that became available on Wednesday.

The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying tribal lands.

The program also provides up to a $100 discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet .

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program;

Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment opened on Wednesday. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company using a mail-in or an online application found at https://www.getemergencybroadband.org/.

Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at the same website or by calling 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you