Editor’s Note: The election results are as of 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8, and are the results from the Yuma County website. These numbers are the votes cast, and are not percentages.
San Luis City Council (3 seats)
Mario Buchanan Jr.: 1,092
Maria Cecilia Cruz: 1,240
Tadeo Azael De La Hoya: 1,275
Nydia Mendenhall: 921
Lizeth Servin: 1,062
Javier Vargas: 1,303
Yuma City Council (3 seats)
Gary Knight: 8,222
Art Morales: 8,583
Robert Scarborough: 5,019
Carol E. Smith: 7,032
Edward C. Thomas: 5,086
Nicolle B. Wilkinson: 6,264
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly sunny. High 72F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
