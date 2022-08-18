Monkeypox Vaccine

A woman administers the monkeypox vaccine at a walk-in clinic at the North Jersey Community Research Initiative in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday.

 Seth Wenig/AP

Monkeypox hasn’t reached Yuma County, but health officials are ready for it, according to the county’s public health director.

Diana Gomez, director of public health, told the Yuma County Board of Supervisors that the Health Department has tested five or six samples “over an abundance of caution.”

