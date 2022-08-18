Monkeypox hasn’t reached Yuma County, but health officials are ready for it, according to the county’s public health director.
Diana Gomez, director of public health, told the Yuma County Board of Supervisors that the Health Department has tested five or six samples “over an abundance of caution.”
“I don’t want to jinx it, but we haven’t had a case here,” she said.
As of Monday, Arizona had 170 confirmed cases. In the United States, more than 11,000 cases have been confirmed.
Monkeypox is a viral disease related to smallpox that can spread from person to person through direct contact. Infection shows up very similar to flu, “except you have a rash, and it’s a very distinctive rash,” Gomez noted.
Transmission is mostly through skin-to-skin contact. It’s uncommon but possible to transmit it through respiratory droplets during prolonged face-face contact with a person with monkeypox.
It can also be spread by touching infected surfaces or fabrics, such as clothing and linens, or through a bite or scratch from an infected animal or eating infected meat.
Anyone, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, can catch monkeypox if they have close contact with an infected person.
Symptoms include fever (usually before the rash), headache, muscle aches, back ache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.
There is no treatment for monkeypox. However, Gomez noted that supportive therapies and antivirals can make symptoms more manageable.
The onset of the disease from exposure typically takes about a week, but it can be as early as five days or as long as 21 days, and typically it takes two weeks for a patient to recover fully.
A vaccine is more than 85% effective in preventing the virus. But, right now, the vaccine is not recommended for the general population.
“We are recommending it if you come in close contact or once there is a case,” Gomez said.
Although the vaccine is in short supply, Yuma County has access to it. “Should we have a case or a known exposure, we will be able to get it,” Gomez said.
The Health District’s webpage on monkeypox indicates that the best way to prevent the spread of monkeypox, as other viruses, is to wash hands after touching someone and staying home if sick with fever or respiratory symptoms. And to always avoid touching a rash or skin lesions.
“I just wanted to address it because we’ve had questions about whether we’ve had a case. We haven’t. Whether we’re prepared. We are,” Gomez said.
For more information on monkeypox, go to www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/health-district/monkeypox or call the Yuma County Public Health District at 928-317-4540.
COVID UPDATE
Gomez also shared updated guidance recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19 isolation.
“The new guidance is in response to the fact that between vaccination and acquired infection immunity from either of those, and that the majority of our community has been exposed to COVID 19,” Gomez said.
The new guidance indicates that if a person tested positive for the virus and they have a healthy immune system, regardless of their vaccination status, isolation can be ended on day six if they are not symptomatic.
“Once your isolation has ended, we still recommend wearing a mask, just to be extra cautious,” Gomez said.
In addition, the CDC no longer recommends isolating if someone doesn’t have symptoms.
“So we ask that if you’ve been exposed, that you watch for symptoms for 10 days and just wear a mask just to ensure you protect everybody else around you,” she noted.
“This guidance is meant to acknowledge the fact that we have better therapeutics, better interventions. There’s a lot of non-pharmaceutical interventions, methods that help reduce your exposure, such as improving ventilation, again, hosting events outdoors, and wearing a mask in crowded places,” Gomez explained.
She stressed the need for continued testing. Free at-home COVID-19 tests are available free at all Yuma County branch libraries. COVID-19 testing is also available at some medical facilities and subject to fees. Every home in the U.S. can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests, with no shipping charges, from www.covidtests.gov or www.usps.com/covidtest.
Chairman Tony Reyes asked about President Biden’s rebound infection. Gomez explained that rebound infections can happen with certain antivirals. But she noted that antivirals are effective in lowering the virus level to prevent severe illness and disease.
“It happens sometimes, but again, that’s why you have that guidance of wearing a mask just to be safe out of an abundance of caution. That can happen, again, that was specific to the antiviral use,” Gomez said.
Reyes also asked whether people who test positive at home should get a second test from a medical facility “just to make sure that the test isn’t a false positive or false negative.”
Gomez explained that home antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests, which are confirmed by laboratories. “With a PCR test, the virus is amplified several times so that you can work with a much smaller level of the virus. Antigen tests are a little less sensitive,” she said.
“It’s more likely that you will test negative if you’re using an at-home test, because you might not be doing it right or you might not have the right level of virus or enough for it to capture it, then to have a false positive.”
However, Gomez added, “if the test is giving you a positive result, it’s likely that you are positive. So we typically don’t recommend (a second test in this case). But if you test negative, and we’ve had this happen, if you’re symptomatic, we recommend that you either test again, maybe a day later, two days later, or that you get a more sensitive PCR test.”
Gomez reiterated that the key is to watch for symptoms. “If you’re symptomatic and obviously you have a higher level of the viral load, you’re more likely to infect people, which is what we want to prevent. And at the end of the day, we want to prevent you from getting seriously ill and having to seek medical care. We don’t want to overwhelm the healthcare system,” she said.
“If you do get worse, please don’t delay getting medical attention, or if you’re in the at-risk group where you’re immunocompromised or you have a heightened reaction to things like respiratory infectious, please talk to your doctor about antivirals or some of the options that they can do to minimize your risk of getting seriously ill.”
She also noted that vaccines and boosters remain effective in preventing severe illness. The Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters Monday to Thursday, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4550.