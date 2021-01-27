Yuma County is receiving 5,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week for community members in the priority groups.
Yuma Regional Medical Center and Regional Center for Border Health each expect 1,000 doses while PrimeCare in the Foothills and Albertsons’ pharmacy on 24th Street are receiving 200 vaccines each. Another 2,800 are reserved for second doses.
Deputy County Administrator Ian McGaughey said individuals could contact the agencies directly to schedule an appointment, as each one is setting up its own appointment scheduling system versus the Arizona Department of Health Services Patient Portal.
YRMC, in partnership with the Yuma County Public Health Services District, had publicly announced plans to administer the vaccine starting this week to local residents who are eligible in prioritized Phase 1B. Eligible residents in Phase 1B include adults 65 and older, education and childcare providers, and law enforcement/protective services personnel.
However, within hours, the hospital announced that all 1,000 appointments had been filled.
“We understand the demand and need in our community is much higher than what has been supplied. Supplies are still very limited. We will continue to strongly advocate to increase the number of vaccines available to Yuma County,” YRMC posted online. “Please do not give up. We will continue to vaccinate our community as vaccines become available and work to ensure our community is safe.”
YRMC said it expects to receive additional supplies of vaccine in coming weeks and will continue to move forward with vaccinations in additional phases as supplies become available.
“We are doing everything we can to increase the number of vaccines available here in Yuma,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of YRMC. “There’s nothing more important to us than the health of our community and we encourage everyone to get their vaccine when it’s their turn.”
Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer of YRMC, called vaccines “the greatest tool we have to end the pandemic.” He added: “Being able to start vaccinations against COVID-19 in our community represents an exciting and long-awaited milestone in the fight we’ve been waging for the past year. We’ve had 33,000 cases of COVID in Yuma County and this vaccine signifies a glimmer of hope for our community.”
HOW THE PROCESS WILL WORK
Although all slots have been filled, this is how the appointment process will work when YRMC receives another batch of vaccines.
The vaccine will be only available to eligible individuals by appointment. To schedule an appointment, eligible individuals will have to call 833-372-5640, toll-free. A representative will schedule the appointment for the first vaccination.
Additionally, individuals who are 65 and older, and also enrolled in the hospital’s MyCare patient portal, will be able to schedule an appointment electronically through their MyCare account. Registration will close when all appointment spots are booked. Individuals who do not have an appointment will not be able to receive a vaccine.
When making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, individuals will need to provide their date of birth, address, phone number, emergency contact information, social security number, email address and allergy history.
WHAT TO BRING TO VACCINE APPOINTMENT
Those individuals who secured an appointment will need to bring an approved form of identification. Approved forms of identification include:
- State-issued driver’s license
- State-issued identification
- Passport
- Matrícula Consular de Alta Seguridad (MCAS)
For those under the age of 65 who are educators, childcare providers, law enforcement and protective services personnel, must also include proof of employment which may include:
- Employee badge
- Paystub
- Proof of employment letter
For more information, please visit yumaregional.org/COVIDVaccine.