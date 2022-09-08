Yuma County has received a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines, and the newest COVID-19 vaccine, designed to protect against the omicron variant, will arrive at the end of this week.

Diane Gomez, director of public health, told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that Yuma County still doesn’t have a diagnosed case of monkeypox. However, Arizona has 341 cases, and the Health Department, with the goal of being prepared, has received a limited supply of monkeypox vaccine.

