Yuma County has received a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines, and the newest COVID-19 vaccine, designed to protect against the omicron variant, will arrive at the end of this week.
Diane Gomez, director of public health, told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that Yuma County still doesn’t have a diagnosed case of monkeypox. However, Arizona has 341 cases, and the Health Department, with the goal of being prepared, has received a limited supply of monkeypox vaccine.
“I’m going to emphasize again, a very small amount of monkeypox vaccine,” Gomez said.
The two-dose preventive vaccine is not recommended for the general public. “It’s intended for individuals with recent exposure to monkeypox who have not developed symptoms. Again, you should do it within four days of exposure,” she explained.
The criteria for vaccine eligibility is “very narrow and very specific.” The Health Department asks people interested in receiving the vaccine to call 928-317-4540 for more information. They’ll be transferred to a nurse or epidemiologist who will determine if the caller is eligible for the vaccine. If the caller is eligible, they will make an appointment to vaccinate the caller.
Monkeypox symptoms are similar to other flu symptoms, including fever, chills, headaches and fatigue, as well as a “telltale” rash.
“Identify that quickly so that if you do become exposed and develop symptoms, you can seek treatment with your healthcare provider,” Gomez said.
As for COVID-19, Gomez noted that the positivity rate has been trending downward. Yuma County hit a high of 38% of lab-reported cases in July, not including home tests. This week, Yuma is down to 12%.
“It’s a significant decline. Means we’re moving in the right direction,” Gomez said.
Omicron variants continue to be prevalent in Yuma County. The BA.4 variant accounts for 27% of cases, and the BA.5, which is slightly more contagious, accounts for 73% of all the cases.
“And that is important because the FDA just approved a new bivalent, which means this new mRNA vaccine is a vaccine that targets two different strains of the omicron variant,” Gomez said.
This booster protects against the original strain of COVID-19 and now includes the BA.4 and the BA.5, which is prevalent again. “One hundred percent of our COVID cases in Yuma County are one of those two variants circulating,” she added.
Two vaccines are available. The Moderna is approved for ages 18 and up. Pfizer is approved for ages 12 and older. The vaccine will be given as a single dose two months after the initial vaccine.
“What we’re recommending for boosters moving forward is this new bivalent vaccine. The original vaccine, we’re no longer recommending for booster,” Gomez said. “We’re pending arrival of that vaccine, hopefully before the end of the week, and we’ll start vaccinating.”
The Health Department offers the COVID-19 vaccine Monday to Thursday, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4550.
The Health Department is still administering vaccines in the outlying areas. “Accessibility should not be an issue so we make it a point to go out into the community,” Gomez said.
Free COVID-19 rapid self-test kits are still available for free at all county library branches. Request a kit at the Circulation Desk or call 928-782-1871 to request curbside pickup. Only patrons 18 years or older can request a kit.
In addition, most insurance companies will cover the cost of a COVID-19 test bought at in retail stores.
The Health Department also has the flu vaccine. “Just regular old flu,” Gomez quipped.
The 2022/23 seasonal flu vaccine is quadrivalent, meaning it targets four different strains. The vaccine is available at the Yuma County Public Health Services District, 2200 W. 28th St., Monday through Thursday by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4559.
Seasonal flu vaccines are available for all individuals 6 months of age and older. The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for individuals 18 years and younger. Medicare Part B, AHCCCS and private insurance are accepted upon presentation of the card.
For other childhood and adult vaccines, the department encourages residents to call for availability.
“The majority of the vaccines that we offer are for those 18 and under just because that’s the biggest amount of vaccine we have. We do carry adult vaccines. We have a variety,” Gomez said.