The past year has been challenging for the 1,200 employees that make the county government run. Serving a community larger in size than some states, Yuma County employees had to come up with creative and innovative ways to do their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, noted Sarah Wisdom, the district’s community relations manager.
In a virtual presentation, Wisdom announced the four nominees for 2020 Employee of the Year and three nominees for the 2020 Superior Court Employee of the Year during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday.
The 12 nominees for the 2020 Safety Excellence Award were also presented.
“We do miss the presentation at the old theater. It’s an opportunity to see some of you,” Chairman Tony Reyes said. “I know there’s so many employees in Yuma County, and everyone of them makes it a special place to work. It’s unfortunate that all we can do is a remote thing. We’re still not out of the woods with this COVID stuff.
“But we do want you to know we appreciate everything you do,” he added.
During April, which is Yuma County Government Employee Appreciation Month, motorists driving past county buildings will notice, especially at night, that they are lit up in pink. The county courthouse and the 198 and 197 S. Main St. locations are glowing with the color pink as a way to show appreciation for county employees.
The Employee of the Year and Superior Court Employee of the Year programs recognize workers for providing exceptional public service to the citizens of the county. The winners will be announced at the supervisors’ regular session on April 19, streamed live beginning at 9 a.m. on YUMA 77 (Spectrum Cable), yumacountyaz.gov LIVE stream and on Facebook.
The 2020 Yuma County Employee of the Year nominees are:
- Brenda Cervantes, Library District grants and special projects administrator
- Jesus Cervantes, Information Technology Services IT security administrator
- Brenda Mendez, Financial Services compliance officer
- Jessica Rodriguez, Human Resources deputy director
The 2020 Yuma County Superior Court Employee of the Year nominees are:
- Erin Ballos, Court Administration conciliation court mediator
- Stephanie Pla, probation services supervisor at Adult Probation
- Daniel Salcido, Juvenile Court network/systems administrator
Only one candidate nomination per department was allowed. Candidates are full-time employee with a minimum of two years of service; received a “meets expectations” or greater performance rating during the last two review periods; showed evidence of having promoted the county’s core values or Superior Court Judicial Cannons; and developed demonstrable cost savings to the county or Superior Court through ideas or suggestions.
Nominations will be screened by the Merit Award System Board appointed by the supervisors. Each first place winner will receive a plaque and an award of $1,000. The remaining nominees split an additional $1,000.
The supervisors will also decide the recipient of the 2020 Yuma County Safety Excellence Award. The nominees are:
- Public Works: Jesus Aguilar, Jose Gomez, Michael Herrera, Adolfo Lopez
- Sheriff’s Office: Sherry Hardin
- Financial Services: Brenda Mendez
- County Administration: Emilia O’Donnell
- Facilities Management: Miguel Parra
- Juvenile Court: Daniel Salcido, Miguel Saldana
- Adult Probation: Robert Torres, Donnet Villegas
Candidates were chosen for meeting any, or all, of the following criteria: full-time employment and at least one year of service and no disciplinary actions during the previous year; scored a “meets expectations” or greater performance rating during the most recent review period; and initiated safety practices that produce cost savings to the county.
The nominees also demonstrated an “exceptional awareness and appreciation” for safety and contributed to the development and implementation of safety programs in the workplace.
They also supported the efforts of the safety compliance officer to increase workplace health and safety, eliminate hazardous conditions and maintain compliance with local, state and federal regulations.
In addition, the nominees were “champions” of safety principles and encouraged fellow employees to view safety as a necessary and beneficial part of all operations.
The Safety Excellence Award Committee screens all nominations and forwards the final candidates to the Merit Award System Board. From there, the Merit Board reviews and makes a final recommendation of the award winner to the supervisors.
The winner of the 2020 Yuma County Safety Excellence Award will receive a recognition plaque and $250.