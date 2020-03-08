During a recent visit to Washington, D.C., to speak with congressional delegates, leaders from other counties and federal officials, Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth Pouquette spoke on a panel with other election administrators about the role the federal government plays in elections and how they make them more secure.
Stallworth Pouquette said the Yuma County Recorder’s Office has a close relationship with the U.S. Postal Service and the Department of Homeland Security, mostly through their Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), but local governments also get the funding for elections indirectly through the federal government, which passes election funding to them through state governments.
The panelists, which included county recorders from Scotland County, Missouri, and Montgomery County, Missouri, spoke to the National Association of Counties (NACo), Capitol Hill staffers, legislators and election administrators from other counties in an event that was open to the public.
Stallworth Pouquette said panelists noted that they rely on involvement from federal agencies. But their experiences and the challenges they individually experience differed as they came from different parts of the country with counties of different sizes.
Regardless of size, however, county recorders across the country depend on a close relationship with the Postal Service to make sure ballots are properly accounted for and on help from DHS and CISA to secure elections.
“We worked very closely with them in 2018 and in preparation for 2020,” Stallworth Pouquette said. “We call them in, and they visit our offices to look at the process and procedures, how we’re keeping inventory, what happens as custody of the ballot changes.”
Their primary job, she said, is risk assessment and looking at how local recorders can make sure they keep elections secure.
“Security is at the forefront of everybody’s mind,” she said. “The integrity of our voting system remains an everyday priority for us, and one great thing about the briefing at Capitol Hill was to hear other panelists agree about the need to navigate cybersecurity concerns and to be innovative so we have a response plan in place.”
Yuma County now has a cybersecurity unit within its IT department with cybersecurity training that CISA helped set up. Poll workers have gone through exercises and drills to prepare for threats and to know how to explain what to do to other poll workers.
The US Postal Service has an important role too, she said, mainly in making sure ballots are received by both voters and tabulators.
Yuma County has a special need to coordinate well with the Postal Service because of the high number of early ballots in the county, the lack of access to the postal service in the southern part of the county and a high number of mobile residents.
“In Yuma County, we receive a high number of early ballots. Seventy percent of the registered voters in the county vote during the early voting period,” she said. “The southern part of the county has no physical mail delivery, so we’re working with postal services to make sure we get ballots.”
The high number of residents who work in ag and the winter visitors contribute to the number of Yuma County voters who are dependent on an early voting system that helps them vote from outside the county, and for people who are not Yuma County voters but live in Yuma County, the postal service needs to make sure they get their ballots and coordinate with the county receiving the ballot.
Stallworth Pouquette said that their good relationship with the US Postal Service and help from CISA have led to a secure election system that she’s confident in.
“I think if anyone has any concerns regarding voting, I want to be clear in saying to them that we have several layers of security mechanisms in place long before the first ballots are printed out,” she said. “I’m proud that Yuma County does more than what’s required for securing the election system, and it’s great that the federal government now recognizes election infrastructure as critical infrastructure.”
Although states receive the money for election services instead of the local governments themselves, Stallworth Pouquette also made a point of acknowledging that local governments are the ones that conduct elections.
“Election equipment is owned at a local level,” she said. “We’re the ones that actually own the equipment, deploy the equipment, program the equipment and log the ballots. All of that happens with the same team with the local government.”