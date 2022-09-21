For National Voter Registration Day, which fell on Tuesday, Yuma County reminded residents that they must register by 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
Visit ServiceArizona.com to register.
If a person has recently moved or changed their name, they can update and/or check their voter registration status to ensure the information is correct at My.Arizona.Vote.
A person may register to vote if they:
It is a voter’s responsibility to ensure they are registered to vote with the correct information, the county noted.
Yuma County also pointed out that trusted sources to register to vote or find accurate election information include the websites for the Arizona Secretary of State, ADOT Motor Vehicle Division and Yuma County Voter and Election Services.
For more information on voter registration or the upcoming election, contact Yuma County Voter Services at 928-373-6034 or via email at voterservices@yumacountyaz.gov.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
