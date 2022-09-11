With two months before the Nov. 8 general election and one month until the voter registration deadline, Yuma County reminds voters to check their voter registration record and confirm the information is correct.
Voters can make sure they are properly registered by visiting my.arizona.vote, locating their voter registration record and confirming the information is correct.
This voter dashboard includes their voter identification number, full name, political party affiliation, voter registration status, residential and mailing addresses and whether or not they are signed up to automatically receive a ballot.
If any changes need to be made, voters should go to ServiceArizona.com or the Yuma County Recorder’s Office located at 102 S. Main St. in Yuma as soon as possible to update their voter registration.
Changes must be requested no later than 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to vote in the general election.