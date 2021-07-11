It would cost about $99 million to remedy all of the flooding problems and drainage needs in Yuma County, according to the 2020 Yuma County Flood Control District Assessment Report.
The Board of Supervisors recently approved the report, which summarizes the district findings and makes recommendations for dealing with the problems.
The recommended projects address the major flooding and drainage problems throughout the county and provide for major stormwater outfall and disposal facilities.
The 65-page report, updated from the 2019 assessment, also documents project progress, maintenance efforts and regulatory changes.
The Flood Control Advisory Board recommended approval of the updated report on June 3. The assessment report is a statutory requirement of the Flood Control District.
The report also identified the projects that have made significant progress. It listed the following projects as completed: Groundwater Drainage Well Maintenance, West Yuma Mesa Storm Drain 4th-32th Street, San Luis Drainage Improvements, Gadsden Area Drainage Improvements and Outfall Study, and Farwest Storm Drain Construction.
The Smucker Park Detention Basin Project is to be advertised for construction. South Somerton Drainage Improvements and Coyote Wash Channelization are scheduled for construction in fiscal year 2021.
The design for Los Amigos and Southern Sands Subdivisions (Avenida Compadres) and the Wellton Drainage Improvements are completed, with construction scheduled for fiscal year 2021.
View the complete report at https://tinyurl.com/2mxucbsk.
In other action, the supervisors appointed three at-large members to the 2021 Yuma County Redistricting Advisory Commission, which is charged with developing redistricting plans for recommendation to the supervisors.
The board appointed Howard Blitz, a Libertarian from District 5; Judith Gill, a Democrat from District 1; and Alicia Zermeno Aguirre, a Democrat from District 5.
Each of the five supervisors previously provided two nominees each. On May 17, Supervisor Martin Porchas, a Democrat who represents District 1, appointed Martha Garcia and Lorena Zendejas. Supervisor Jonathan Lines, a Republican who represents District 2, appointed Russell McCloud and Danette Garcia Nicholls.
Supervisor Darren Simmons, a Republican who represents District 3, appointed Gilbert Hernandez and Nancy Tucker. Chairman Tony Reyes, a Democrat who represents District 4, appointed Jorge Duarte Jr. and Fernie Quiroz. Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi, a Democrat who represents District 5, appointed Nancy Meister and Pamela Walsma.
The completion of the 2020 Census has triggered the process of redrawing boundary lines for county supervisor and justice of the peace districts. The process allows local governments to move election district boundaries to rebalance the population. The composition of the commission must reflect the language and racial minority population within Yuma County.
The commission will consist of 13 members, who will conduct public hearings and develop redistricting plans to present to the supervisors.
Reyes had delayed the appointment of the three at-large members with the hopes that more citizens would apply for the seats.
Reyes said he did not mean to disrespect those who had already applied. “It was just to give us more choices,” he noted.
He also recognized that the process can become politicized and said that he wanted to keep the process fair. “This is one of the very few times that politics do get involved in the process, and I do want to acknowledge that, and I want to try to be as fair as possible to vote Republicans and Democrats to be part of this board.”
The chairman proceeded to give each supervisor, starting on his far right, a chance to nominate an appointee and the board then voted on the nominee. Pancrazi nominated Zermeno Aguirre, who received a 3-2 vote, with Lines and Simmons voting against the appointment. Lines nominated Blitz, who received a 4-1 vote, with Pancrazi the sole opponent. Porchas nominated Gill, who received a 3-2 vote, with Lines and Simmons voting against the appointment.
With three appointees in place, Reyes stopped the process, noting that he and Simmons would not get a chance to nominate anyone.
“I know this is a tough one, and I know some people will complain about the way it was done or who ended up getting appointed, but I think there was almost no way to get through it,” Reyes said.
“I think everyone that applied was worthy,” he added.
Elections Director Tiffany Anderson said she was hopeful that the redistricting process would draw a lot of public participation.
The supervisors also approved the following actions:
• Reappointed Kenneth Baughman to the Yuma County Flood Control Advisory Board for an at-large member/city resident position, for a term that will expire on Aug. 20, 2026.
• Appointed Jesus Andrade to the University of Arizona/Cooperative Extension Advisory Board for a term that will sunset on June 30, 2023. Executive Director Russ Engel had requested that Andrade be considered to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of member Bruce Gwynn.
• Appointed Tonya Tacker to represent the business sector on the Local Workforce Development Board for a term that will expire on June 30, 2022.