As predicted by local health officials, reports of COVID-19 infections increased following the holidays.
Yuma County on Monday reported 404 new cases based on tests taken from Friday through Sunday, bringing the total cases to 45,045.
Three deaths that occurred prior to the weekend were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 985.
Tony Badilla, director of emergency management, told the Board of Supervisors that the number might be higher because more people got tested before spending time with family and friends.
Diana Gomez, director of Yuma County Public Health Services District, expects to see cases peak in mid-January.
With the surge expected to continue for the next couple of weeks, Gomez’s primary concern is further overwhelming the healthcare system. Yuma Regional Medical Center has already canceled elective surgeries and other procedures due to insufficient staff.
Gomez reiterated that the problem is lack of staff, not enough space. The hospital continues to compete with healthcare organizations across the state and nation for staff, in particular critical care and intensive care nurses.
The district has been working closely with federal partners to secure more staff. As a result of a request from Emergency Management, 10 paramedics arrived the week of Christmas to assist YRMC.
A second team made up of 15 medical professionals, including physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists, will arrive in 4-6 weeks.
To prevent the hospital from experiencing further strain, Gomez recommended that community members get the vaccine if they haven’t done so; those who are sick, stay home; and taking preventive measures, such as wearing masks.
“There is a vaccine, free, available and safe,” she said, adding that the vaccine is “incredibly effective.”
To illustrate, she pointed out that unvaccinated patients far outnumber vaccinated patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. YRMC on Monday reported 55 unvaccinated patients and nine vaccinated.
Typically, she noted, vaccinated patients are either observed and released or they stay one or two days and they’re discharged. It’s hard to predict the length of a hospital stay for those who are unvaccinated since everyone reacts differently to the virus.
“There’s a misconception that it’s just the older people that have the serious infections. We’ve seen people in their 30s and younger,” Gomez said. “And a lot of people that have long-haul COVID, they are released, but then they are dealing with lingering symptoms for weeks or months to come. We just don’t know.”
She acknowledged that “no vaccine is 100% perfect. Sometimes we do have those breakthrough infections, though people that do become infected when vaccinated tend to have very mild symptoms or they’re asymptomatic,” Gomez said.
“I realize that’s a very personal decision. A lot of people say, ‘I wanted to do a lot more research.’ We’ve had about a year of doing this. If you’re still hesitant, please reach out. If you’re looking for some specific information, we’d be happy to put you in the right direction if you need more information to make that decision.”
Vaccines are available at the Health Department, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4550.
Gomez urged people who feel sick to get tested and stay home. She noted that even vaccinated people with breakthrough infections can still spread the virus.
The delta variant, which causes severe symptoms, continues to be the dominant strain in Yuma County, but health officials expect to see an increase of the faster-spreading omicron, which causes milder symptoms.
Genetic sequencing has not identified an omicron case in Yuma County yet, but “it doesn’t mean it’s not here. Not all positive tests are sequenced, and it takes 1-2 weeks to get the results.”
Gomez clarified the recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding a shorter isolation period if someone tests positive but has no symptoms.
“After testing positive, if you have no symptoms, after five days, you can end the isolation period, but you must wear a mask. And that’s, again, out of an abundance of caution,” she said.
More than a year into the pandemic, Gomez noted, data and research studies have shown that people are most infectious one to two days before they show symptoms and a day or two after they show symptoms.
“At this time there’s not a requirement to test negative to end the isolation period. That might change with update guidance,” she added.
To find a list of testing locations, go to www.yumacountyaz.gov.
Badilla, in his report, said that National Guard members are back helping at the Yuma Community Food Bank, and they will be there until April.
Chairman Tony Reyes commended Badilla and his department for supplying portable toilets to areas where migrants gather as they cross the border.
Badilla explained that the toilets were installed after meeting with Supervisor Jonathan Lines and farmers concerned with the lack of restroom facilities near their fields. As a result, 10 toilets were installed at two different locations in high-crossing areas. The toilets are being cleaned on a regular basis.
Reyes said he has received very positive comments about the situation and expressed pride at how community members and organizations work together.
“We look at problems and we go solve them,” Reyes said.