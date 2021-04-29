In a telephone town hall Wednesday evening aimed at areas of Yuma County with lower COVID-19 vaccine uptake, Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, answered questions, addressed concerns and shared the “right” information.
Through targeted robo-calls in designated areas, residents got a recorded invitation the day before and then another shortly before it started.
Of the nearly 9,000 residents invited to participate, more than 3,000 dialed in. The 45-minute tele-town hall gave enough time for eight residents to ask questions, which were fielded by bilingual journalist Mary Rabago. Rabago shared her own story of surviving COVID-19 and losing family members to the coronavirus. She urged residents to get the vaccine, while noting that this is a “very personal decision.”
Rep. Charlene Fernandez, a guest at the town hall, expressed appreciation for giving residents the opportunity to ask questions. She also explained the “30,000 Doses in 30 Days” campaign currently underway, in which Yuma Regional Medical Center encourages residents to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, a state-supported clinic.
Individuals may make appointments by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 1-844-542-8201 for assistance in English or Spanish. Walk-ins are also welcome. Hours have been expanded from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. All Yuma County residents 16 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
YRMC can also register people through “pop-up” events at local businesses, churches and organizations. To set up pop-up registration, employers and group leaders may call 928-336-7005.
Several polls were taken during the town hall. In the first poll, participants were asked whether they were ready to be vaccinated. The results indicated that 44% were ready to be vaccinated, 27% would like more information, and 29% would definitely not get vaccinated.
Another poll question asked participants ready for the vaccine when they thought they would get it. The results showed that 67% planned to get the vaccine within the next month, 25% during the summer, and 8% after the summer.
The first caller, who had already received the Moderna shot, wanted to know how she could convince her friends to get it. She noted that a lot of them were afraid to get it, but she thought it was worth it.
Christ said that individuals trust their health care providers, but they also trust their friends and family members. She encouraged her to talk about her experience with getting the shot and how felt afterwards. “Remind them you got the shot, you did OK,” Christ said, adding that millions of Arizonans have been vaccinated with very few side effects.
She added that the COVID-19 vaccine follows the same standards as all vaccines and like all medication, it has side effects, but that’s how the body builds up immunity. The side effects, such as fever, chills, head and body aches, go away in a day or two, and then the person is protected.
The second caller, who also received the Moderna vaccine, asked whether the “immigrants coming in through our borders” were being vaccinated. Christ noted that many people cross the border daily, including farmworkers, and that infectious disease does not understand borders or state lines. Knowing that migrants can also get and transmit the virus, the state encourages everyone to get vaccinated so everyone is safe. She did not address the asylum seekers situation.
Another caller asked how much longer elementary school students would need to wear masks. She noted that her 9-year-old twins break out in rashes when they do. Christ, who has three children of her own, ages 6, 10 and 13, said she understands her frustration because she too breaks out in a rash every time she wears her mask.
She noted that Gov. Doug Ducey removed the mask mandate in schools and left it up to local school boards. But she still recommends kids wear masks in schools to keep them and their families safe. However, she added, kids don’t need to wear masks when they’re outside.
Vaccines have not been approved for children, so “we want to keep them as safe as possible,” she said. Although COVID-19 does not sicken kids as severely as it does adults, they can “pass on the disease to highly vulnerable individuals like grandma.”
A caller said that her family had been hit hard by the virus and that she lost her best friend. She is a “long-hauler” who still can’t taste or smell and her son still has a rash. She said she hoped the vaccine would make her symptoms go away, but she still worried about getting it.
Christ expressed her condolences for her loss and noted that disease impacts everyone differently. While some have no symptoms, others are hospitalized and die. That’s why she encourages everyone to get vaccinated, she said, adding that people can get reinfected. Health experts still don’t know how long natural immunity will last, but the vaccine provides protection for at least six months and likely longer. It also protects individuals from getting so sick they have to be hospitalized and from death. She encouraged her to talk to a healthcare provider.
A caller asked how long after getting COVID-19 should someone wait to get vaccinated. Christ said it depends on how the patient was treated. If the case was mild, they should wait at least 10 days so they don’t transmit it to others. But if they showed up, they would still be vaccinated “because it’s that important.”
Patients who were transfused with someone else’s antibodies or received a monoclonal treatment should wait 90 days, otherwise, the vaccine would compete with their immune system when trying to develop antibodies.
Another person asked if any of the vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Christ explained that normally a vaccine must be fully approved by the FDA after collecting data from trials. But because this was a public health emergency, the FDA gave temporary approval to three vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson), allowing for the vaccines to be used. Eventually, the vaccines will need to be officially approved.
Two callers wanted to know for how long they would be safe after getting the shot. Christ said that it’s not currently known, but for at least six months. Health experts anticipate a booster will be needed every year, like the flu shot. Companies are looking at combining the COVID-19 and flu vaccines into one annual shot. Nevertheless, she noted, the vaccine has shown to elicit a “pretty good immune response” and it’s “so much better to get the vaccine than to get the actual disease.”
Another person said that all her family members, except one, had gotten the vaccine. The one exception does not yet have a Social Security number. She asked whether this was needed for a shot. No, a Social Security number is not needed to register for a shot in Arizona. All that is needed is a name and birthdate. People are asked to show an identification because it’s considered a medical procedure, but it doesn’t have to be a government-issued ID. It can be anything with a photo and name, such as the “matrícula consular,” an identity card that Mexican consulates issue to Mexican citizens who reside outside Mexico. Christ explained that the state is trying to reduce barriers so everyone in the community gets vaccinated.
A person said that her friend has severe allergies and that she was told not to get the shot. She also asked whether the vaccine would become mandatory. Christ recommended that her friend work with her healthcare provider to find out if she is allergic to any specific ingredient in the vaccine. She noted that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has different components than the Moderna and Pfizer and that vaccine might be an option.
She also suggested that her friend always wear a mask when going out and to physically distance from those who don’t live with her. The more people get vaccinated, the safer she will be, Christ added.
There are no plans to make the vaccine mandatory, Christ said. But even if it were made mandatory, like some childhood inoculations, there are always exemptions for people with weak immune systems and allergies.
People who were not able to ask their questions were invited to leave a message after the town hall.
In closing, Christ thanked the participants for taking part in the town hall. “This is such an important topic, and we wanted to talk and hear directly from all of you, of what your concerns were about the COVID-19 vaccine and answer questions you might have,” she said.
“COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most important strategies we have for preventing transmission in our communities and for protecting you and your family. The vaccine is safe, it’s highly effective, it prevents hospitalization, and death and it is free to everyone in Arizona.”
She noted that there are a lot of appointments available in the community and a lot of places offer same-day appointments and walk-ins.
“So we would recommend you get vaccinated as soon as possible so we can return to some sense of normalcy and get COVID-19 behind us,” Christ said.