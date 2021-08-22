YUMA EAST MESA SUBDIVISION & DESERT AIR SUBDIVISION – SPEED CUSHION PROJECT
Yuma County will be installing new Speed Cushions at several locations within Yuma East Mesa Subdivisions and Desert Air subdivision in the Foothills. Work will include new signage and striping and miscellaneous items.
YUMA EAST MESA SUBDIVISION
The week of August 23, 2021, the contractor will be completing the 2nd phase of work and commencing 3rd Phase.
The 2nd Phase of work will include installation of speed cushions at 34th Street, 34th Place, 35th Street and 35th Place between Phoenix Drive and Tucson Drive. A road closure will be in effect during the construction of the new speed cushions, drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative route.
The 3rd Phase of work will include installation of speed cushions at 34th Street, 34th Place and 35th Place, between Scottsdale Drive and Tucson Drive. A road closure will be in effect during the construction of the new speed cushions, drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative route. Detour Route thru 35th Street.
DESERT AIR SUBDIVISION
The week of August 23th,2021, the contractor will be commencing installation of speed cushions at Desert Springs Drive and Desert Air Boulevard. Detour route thru South Frontage Road & Avenue 9E.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS.
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue closed to thru traffic, between 13th Place and Garvin Street and 12th Street, Between Bingham, Avenue and Columbia Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor currently commenced storm drain installation at Co. 16-1/2 St and will continue north to Yucca Street along alley up to Palo Verde Gardens retention basin. No road closures are expected during this phase.
• Union Avenue Improvements: Utilities have commenced relocations at several locations. Short term traffic control setups to be in place during utility relocation. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signage.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of August 23, the contractor will continue construction of new culverts along Coyote wash. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on Oakland Ave, San Jose Ave and Arizona Avenue at the wash crossing. Detour route in place thru Old US 80.
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by beginning of July 2021.
Week of August 23, the contractor will continue work on Martinez Lake Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor continues placing Guardrail on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition the contractor is planning Fog Sealing for Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County completed installation of safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements included installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
New street lights are scheduled to be installed by September 30th.
UTILITY WORK
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. The week of August 16th, the contractor is going to be working on 51st Street, 51st Place and 51st Lane installing new gas services, also on Avenue 14E between 52nd Street and 51st Street will be restoring asphalt and concrete. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic signage.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 1764’ of 4” with 2136’ of 4” gas lines and services in the area of 40th Street, between Fortuna Road and Ave 12E. Currently working on South side of 40th Street, from Fortuna Road then continue to the East. No road closures are expected.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 8/23/21 to 8/27/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave F to Ave D
• Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2:
• Ave B to Ave A
• Co 18th St to Co 15th St
Route 3:
• Ave 22E to Ave 26E
• Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
Route 4:
No Route Maintenance
WORK ZONE:
8/24/21 – Overlay on Havana & Holland
8/23/21-8/27/21 – Sidewalk repair on Ave B between 24th St & 32nd St
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 8/30/21 to 9/3/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave I to Ave F
• Co 19th St to Co 20th St
Route 2:
• Ave B to Ave A
• Co 14th St to Co 12th St
Route 3:
• Ave 16E to Ave 22E
• Co 9th St to Co 3rd St
Route 4:
• Ave 50E to Ave 52E
• Hwy 80 to Co 2nd St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
8/31/21 – Overlay on Ave 31E from Co 10th St to Co 9th St
9/1/21 – Overlay on Co 9th St from Ave 32E to Ave 31E
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 8/23/21 to 8/27/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave B from Co 14th St to Co 1st St
• Ave C from Co 12th St to Co 13th St
• Co 13th St from Carlota Ave to Ave C
• Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl
• Patricia Ln from 27th Ave to Collins Pl
• Ave 3E from Co 13th St to 40th St
• Pacific Ave from Pasquinelli Rd to 12th St
• Hwy 95 from Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
• Ave 3E from Hwy 95 to 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd from Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
• Ave 9E from S Frontage Rd to Co 12th St
• Mesa Dr from S Frontage Rd to Co 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 64E from Hwy 80 to Palomas Rd
• Palomas Rd from Ave 64E to Hyder Rd
• Ventura Rd from Ave 64E to End of County Maintenance
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 22nd St & Ave F
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Urtuzua Dr
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
• W Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St
• Co 21st St & Main St
• Main St & Piceno Dr
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 8/30/21 to 9/3/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave 2E from Co 14th St to Co 18th St
• Ave 3E from Co 19th St to 40th St
• Co 13th St from Carlota Ave to Ave C
• Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl
• 40th St from Ave 3E to Ave 3E
• Ave 4E from Co 17th St to 40th St
• Hwy 95 from Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
• Co 19th St from Ave 1E & Ave 4E
• Ave 5E from Co 16th St to 40th St
• Co 19th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co 18th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co 17th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co 16th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co 15th St from Ave 2E & Ave 5E
Co 14th St from Ave 2E & Ave 7E
• Co 13th St from Ave 3E & Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd from 44th St to 48th St
• Ave 14E from 44th St to 48th St
• Joleane Ave from 44th St to 48th St
• Montana Ave from 44th St to 48th St
• El Camino Del Diablo from 44th St to 48th St
• Ironwood Dr from 44th St to 48th St
• Hunter Ave from 44th St to 48th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St
• Foothill Blvd & 44th St
• Foothill Blvd & 40th St
• Foothill Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothill Blvd & 48th St
• Foothill Blvd & 44th St
• Foothill Blvd & 40th St
• Foothill Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s