YUMA EAST MESA SUBDIVISION & DESERT AIR SUBDIVISION – SPEED CUSHION PROJECT
Yuma County will be installing new Speed Cushions at several locations within Yuma East Mesa Subdivisions and Desert Air subdivision in the Foothills. Work will include new signage and striping and miscellaneous items.
YUMA EAST MESA SUBDIVISION
The week of August 30th,2021, the contractor will be completing the commencing 3rd Phase and commencing Phase 4.
The 3rd Phase of work includes installation of speed cushions at 34th Street, 34th Place and 35th Place, between Scottsdale Drive and Tucson Drive. A road closure will be in effect during the construction of the new speed cushions, drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative route. Detour Route thru 35th Street.
The 4th Phase of work will include installation of speed cushions at 34th Street and 35th Place Between Tucson Drive and Scottsdale Drive.
DESERT AIR SUBDIVISION
The week of August 30th,2021, the contractor will be continuing installation of speed cushions at Desert Springs Drive and Desert Air Boulevard. Detour route thru South Avenue 8-1/2E, Frontage Road, Avenue 9E.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS.
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
Bingham Avenue Improvements: Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue closed to thru traffic, between 13th Place and Garvin Street; Also,12th Street, Between Bingham, Avenue and Columbia Avenue will be closed. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor currently commenced storm drain installation at Co. 16-1/2 St and will continue north to Yucca Street along alley up to Palo Verde Gardens retention basin. No road closures are expected during this phase.
Union Avenue Improvements: Utilities have commenced relocations at several locations. Short term traffic control setups to be in place during utility relocation. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signage.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of August 30th, the contractor will continue construction of new culverts along Coyote wash. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on Oakland Ave, San Jose Ave and Arizona Avenue at the wash crossing. Detour route in place thru Old US 80.
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by beginning of July 2021.
Week of August 30th, the contractor will continue work on Martinez Lake Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor continues placing Guardrail on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition the contractor is planning Fog Sealing for Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County completed installation of safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements included installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
New street lights are scheduled to be installed by September 30th.
UTILITY WORK
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. The week of August 30th, Contractor is going to be working on installing new main line on Ironwood Drive between 52nd Street and 50th Drive. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic signage.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 1764’ of 4” with 2136’ of 4” gas lines and services in the area of 40th Street, between Fortuna Road and Ave 12E. Currently working on South side of 40th Street, from Fortuna Road then continue to the East. No road closures are expected.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 8/30/21 to 9/3/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave I to Ave F
• Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2:
• Ave 5E to Ave 9E
• Co 10th St to Laguna Dam Rd
Route 3:
• Ave 35E to Ave 38E
• Co 7th St to Co 4th St
Route 4:
No Shoulder Maintenance
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
9/8/21-9/21/21 – Overlay on Co 9th St from Ave 32E to Ave 31E
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 8/30/21 to 9/3/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave 2E from Co 14th St to Co 18th St
• Ave 3E from Co 19th St to 40th St
• Co 13th St from Carlota Ave to Ave C
• Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl
• 40th St from Ave 3E to Ave 3E
• Ave 4E from Co 17th St to 40th St
• Hwy 95 from Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
• Co 19th St from Ave 1E & Ave 4E
• Ave 5E from Co 16th St to 40th St
• Co 19th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co 18th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co 17th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co 16th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co 15th St from Ave 2E & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St from Ave 2E & Ave 7E
• Co 13th St from Ave 3E & Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd from 44th St to 48th St
• Ave 14E from 44th St to 48th St
• Joleane Ave from 44th St to 48th St
• Montana Ave from 44th St to 48th St
• El Camino Del Diablo from 44th St to 48th St
• Ironwood Dr from 44th St to 48th St
• Hunter Ave from 44th St to 48th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Foothill Blvd & 48th St
• Foothill Blvd & 44th St
• Foothill Blvd & 40th St
• Foothill Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothill Blvd & 48th St
• Foothill Blvd & 44th St
• Foothill Blvd & 40th St
• Foothill Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 9/6/21 to 9/10/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave 5E from Co 10th St to Canal Rd
• Co 8½ St from Ave 4½E to Ave 5E
• Ave 4E from Co 10th St to Canal Rd
• Hwy 95 from Ave 4E to Araby Rd
• Co 10th St from Ave 4E to Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd from Ironwood Dr to Ave 15E
• Ave 5E from S Frontage Rd to 48th St
• Las Barrancas Subdivision
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co 9th St to Hwy 80
• Co 10th St from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co 9th St from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co 8th St from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co 7th St east of Ave 20E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 14th St & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St
• Co 14th St & Ave A
• Co 14th St & Hwy 95
• Co 14th & Ave C
• Co 14th St & Ave D
• Co 11th St & Ave D
• Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 15th St & Hwy 95