MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by beginning of July 2021.
The contractor continues work on Martinez Lake Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor continues placing Guardrail on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition the contractor is planning Fog Sealing for Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County is conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
The week of July 23th, the contractor will complete remaining punchlist items. No road closures are scheduled during this operation.
New street lights are scheduled to be installed by July 30th.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue and 14th Street closed to thru traffic. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of July 23th, the contractor will continue excavating wash channel and continue construction of new culverts along Coyote wash. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on Oakland Ave, San Jose Ave and Arizona Avenue at the wash crossing. Detour route in place thru Old US 80.
UTILITY WORK
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. Contractor is going to be working on North side of 52nd Street and North side of 51st Street. No road closures expected during this period.
Yuma County Water Users(YCWUA) will be replacing bridge at Co. 11th Street, between Somerton Ave. and Ave G. Road is closed until August 3rd. Drivers are encourage to use alternate routes.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 7/26/21 to 7/30/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave H to Ave G
• Co 21st St to Co 19th St
Route 2
• Ave 1E to Ave 2E
• Co 19th St to Co 15th St
Route 3
• Ave 32E to Ave 34E
• Hwy 80 to Co 6th St
Route 4:
• Ave 49E to Ave 52E
• Co 3rd St to Palomas Rd
WORK ZONE:
7/26/21 – Sidewalk repair on Mountain View Estates and Yuma East
7/27/21 – Overlay on Somerton Ave from Co 10th St to Co 9th St
7/28/21 – Overlay on Co 9th St from Somerton Ave to Ave D
7/12/21-8/3/21 – T.C. Closure Yuma County Water Users at Co11th St & Ave F¼
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 8/2/21 to 8/6/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave G to Ave F
• Co 20th St to Co 19th St
Route 2:
• Ave B to Ave A
• Co 18th St to Co 15th St
Route 3:
• Ave 29E to Ave 32E
• Co 9th St to Co 7th St
Route 4:
No Route Maintenance
WORK ZONE:
8/4/21 – Overlay on Somerton Ave from Co 9th St to 8th St
8/5/21 – Overlay on Somerton Ave from Co 8th St to North Terminus
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 7/26/21 to 7/30/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 13th St from Ave F to Ave H
• Co 12th St from Ave F to Ave H
• Co 12th St from Ave F to Ave G
• Ave F from Co 11th St to Co 13th St
• Ave G from Co 11th St to Co 13th St
• Ave H from Co 12th St to Co 13th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2
• 24th St from Fortuna Rd to Camino Del Sol
• 28th St from Fortuna Rd to Camino Del Sol
• S Frontage Rd from Fortuna Rd to Ave 15E to Villa Salida
• Ave 11½E from 24th St to 28th St
• Alameda Ave from 24th St to 28th St
• Hensleys Blvd from S Frontage Rd to Villa Canada
• Villa Salida from S Frontage Rd to Calle De Cid
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 39E from Co 6th St to Co 3¼ St
• Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co 3¼ St
• Co 6th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
• Co 5th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
• Co 4th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 22nd St & Ave F
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Urtuzua Dr
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
• W Brooks & Cesar Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St
• Co 21st St & Main St
• Main St & Piceno Dr
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 8/2/21 to 8/6/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 9th from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co10th from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co 11th St from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Somerton Ave from Co 9th St to Co 12th St
• Ave D from Co 9th St to Co 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 40th St from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr
• 44th St from Fortuna Rd to Ironwood Dr
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St to 44th St
• Ironwood Dr from 40th St to 44th St
• El Camino Del Diablo from 40th St to 44th St
• Dorothy Dr from 40th St to 44th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 40E from Co 4th St to Co 5th St
• Ave 43E from Co 3rd St to Co 5th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 40E to Ave 43E
• Co 3rd St from Ave 41E to Ave 43E
• Co 3rd St from Ave 41½E to Ave 43E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothill Blvd & 48th S
• Foothill Blvd & 44th St
• Foothill Blvd & 40th St
• Foothill Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s