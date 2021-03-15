By YUMA COUNTY
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What’s New...
Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
03/15/2021 to 03/19/2021: Contractor to complete installation of new solar signal equipment, including enhanced stop signs, speed radar signs by 03/16/21. Due to chip seal road maintenance, remainder of road improvements scheduled to be completed by 04/16/21.
Road Closures:
No road closures are scheduled at this time.
COUNTY 15TH ST – AVENUE A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT CIP NO. 1.9915E
What’s New...
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
03/15/2021 to 03/19/2021: Contractor expected to complete installation of remaining signal equipment and signage.
03/22/2021 to 03/26/2021: Signal to be activated week of 03/22/21
Road Closures:
03/08/2021 to 03/12/2021: No road closures expected during this period. Intersection to remain a 4- way stop.
YUMA & MOHAWK SPRING 2021 CHIP SEAL PROGRAM. CIP NO. 1.1201
What’s New...
Yuma County to conduct road maintenance on multiple roads in the Yuma and Mohawk area. Approximately 31 miles of roadway will receive a chip seal, fog seal & new striping, the roads include the following locations:
Master Schedule:
Contractor expected to mobilize by March 22, 2021.Work is expected to be completed by May 31,2021.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
03/15/2021 to 03/19/2021: No work scheduled for this week.
Road Closures:
03/15/2021 to 03/19/2021: No road closures to take place this week.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS. CIP NO. 3.0504B
What’s New...
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the city of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
Master Schedule:
Gutierrez Canales Engineering, PC:
03/15/2021 to 03/19/2021: : Contractor expected to mobilize once utilities complete relocations along Bingham Avenue. No work scheduled for March 2021.
Utilities:
03/15/2021 to 03/31/2021: APS expected to continue with relocations. Century Link, Spectrum & SWG to conduct work concurrently with APS.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
03/15/2021 to 03/31/2021: : Utilities will be adjusting facilities to avoid new storm drain system. Lane closures and potential road closures to take place as needed to complete work
Road Closures:
03/15/2021 to 03/31/2021: : Road closures may be permitted to allow utilities to conduct relocations. Detour will be in place, drivers are encourage to follow all traffic control signs and use alternate routes.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 3/15/21 to 3/19/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave J to Somerton Ave
Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2: Ave 2E to Ave 7E
Co 19th St to Co 14th St
Route 3: Ave 26E to Ave 30E
Hwy 80 t Co 8th St
Route 4: Palomas Rd from Ave 46E to Ave 64E
N Frontage Rd from Ave 52E to Ave 64E
SLURRY SEAL: Seasons Subdivision
Fortuna Heights Subdivision
WORK ZONE:
3/16/21 – Bridge Clean-up & Repair on Ave 7E & Gila River
3/17/21 – Thermal Truck Operation on Ave 3E between Co 12th St & Co 13th St
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 3/22/21 to 3/26/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave H to Ave B
Co 17th St to Co 14th St
Route 2: Ave B to Ave 2E
Co 19th St to Co 15th St
Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 32E
Co 12th St to Co 8th St
Route 4: Tacna Citrus Estates
Tacna Town Site
SLURRY SEAL: Season Subdivision
Fortuna Heights Subdivision
WORK ZONE: none
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 3/15/21 to 3/19/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave 5E from Co 10th St to Canal Rd
Co 8½ St from Ave 4½E to Ave 5E
Ave 4E from Co 10th St to Canal Rd
Hwy 95 from Ave 4E to Araby Rd
Co 10th St from Ave 4E to Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: S Frontage Rd from Ironwood Dr to Ave 15E
Ave 5E from S Frontage Rd to 48th St
Las Barrancas Sub-division
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Co 3rd St from Hwy 95 to Co 3rd St
Ave 16E
Ave 16E to Co 4th St
Co 4th St from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering North of Ave 17E & Ave 18E
Ave 18E from Co 4th St to Co 6th St covering East & West of Co 5th St
Co 6th St from Ave 18E to East end of Ave 19E
Ave 19E from Co 6th St to Co 8th St
Ave 20E from Co 7th St to Hwy 80 covering West of Co 8th St & Co 9th St and West of Hwy 80 back to Ligurta
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE: Co 8th St & Ave C
Co 5th St & Ave B
Ave 3E & Hwy 95
Engler Ave & Hwy 95
32nd St & Ave 3E
Cocopah & Hwy 95
Hwy 95 & Ave G
Co 18th St & Somerton Ave
Co 19th St & Hwy 95
Ave B & 28th St
Ave B & Co 19th St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 3/22/21 to 3/26/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Hwy 95 at San Luis City Limits to Co 19th St
Co 19th St to Ave G
Ave G to Co 20th St
Co 21st St from Hwy 95 to Ave I
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: Ave 12E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
40th St from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
Foothills Blvd from 40th St to S Frontage Rd
S Frontage Rd from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 24E from Co 9th St to Hwy 80
Co 10th St from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
Co 9th St from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
Co 8th St from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
Co 7th St to east of Ave 20E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE: Co 22nd St & Ave F
Main St & Cesar Chavez
Main St & Urtuzua Dr
Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
W Brooks & Cesar Chavez
8th Ave & Main St
Co 21st St & Main St
Main St & Piceno Dr