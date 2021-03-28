By YUMA COUNTY
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
What’s New
Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Rd starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Rd starting week of August 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25MPH on Martinez Lake Rd and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General Description
Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
Estimated Completion Date June 2021
Bid Award January 30, 2020
Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule:
Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Road has been restricted to one lane of traffic, Traffic signal is now in place. Please follow all traffic control devices. Delays to be expected.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What’s New...
Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
03/29/2021 to 04/02/2021: Contractor to complete installation of new solar signal equipment, including enhanced stop signs, speed radar signs by 03/16/21. Tree trimming and additional poles to be installed by 03/31/21.
04/05/2021 to 04/09/2021: Due to chip seal operation along Somerton Avenue, remainder of road improvements scheduled to be completed by 04/09/21.
Road Closures:
No road closures are scheduled at this time.
COUNTY 15TH ST – AVENUE A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT CIP NO. 1.9915E
What’s New...
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
03/29/2021 to 04/02/2021: Signal expected to be activated by 04/12/21
Road Closures:
03/29/2021 to 04/02/2021: No road closures expected during this period. Intersection to remain a 4- way stop until signal operational.
YUMA & MOHAWK SPRING 2021 CHIP SEAL PROGRAM. CIP NO. 1.1201
What’s New...
Yuma County to conduct road maintenance on multiple roads in the Yuma and Mohawk area. Approximately 31 miles of roadway will receive a chip seal, fog seal & new striping, the roads include the following locations:
Somerton Avenue
County 19th Street
County 18th Street
Old HWY 80
Avenue 45E
Avenue 52E
County 18th Street
Somerton Avenue
Avenue E
County 2nd Street
Avenue 46E
Avenue 47E
County 8th Street
Terminus
Somerton Avenue
County 2nd Street
Avenue 45E
Avenue 46E
County 8 1/2 Street
Avenue D
Avenue C
Hyder Road
Avenue 64E
10,000’ east of 64E
1st Street
Figueroa Avenue
Avenue B 3/8
Avenue 51E
Co. 1st Street
Co. 2nd Street
Avenue 4E
County 16th Street
County 15th Street
Avenue 64E
Co. 5 1/4 Street (Bridge)
Hyder Road
Avenue 1E
County 14th Street
County 15th Street
Avenue 45E
County 4th Street (S)
County 2nd Street (S)
Avenue 1E
County 15th Street
County 16th Street
Avenue 45E
County 5th Street (S)
County 4th Street (S)
Avenue 1E
County 16th Street
County 16 1/4 Street
Avenue 1E
County 19th Street
County 19 1/2 Street
Somerton Avenue
County 11th Street
County 12th Street
Somerton Avenue
County 12th Street
County 13th Street
Somerton Avenue
County 13th Street
County 14th Street
County 13th Street
Somerton Avenue
Avenue E 1/4
County 16th Street
Avenue 4E
Avenue 4 3/4 E
County 8 1/2 Street
Avenue D
Avenue D 1/2
County 8 1/2 Street
Avenue D 1/2
Avenue E
Master Schedule:
Contractor mobilize by March 22, 2021.Work is expected to be completed by May 31,2021.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
03/29/2021 to 04/02/2021: Contractor commenced work on Mohawk area and is expected to continue in Yuma District by 03/31/21.
Road Closures:
03/29/2021 to 04/02/2021: Pilot truck and flaggers will be in place during chip seal operation, delays up to 10 minutes are expected. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS. CIP NO. 3.0504B
What’s New...
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the city of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
Master Schedule:
Gutierrez Canales Engineering, PC:
03/29/2021 to 04/02/2021: Contractor expected to mobilize once utilities complete relocations along Bingham Avenue. No work scheduled for March 2021.
Utilities:
03/15/2021 to 03/31/2021: APS expected to continue with relocations. Century Link, Spectrum & SWG to conduct work concurrently with APS.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
03/29/2021 to 04/02/2021: : Utilities will be adjusting facilities to avoid new storm drain system. Lane closures and potential road closures to take place as needed to complete work
Road Closures:
03/29/2021 to 04/02/2021: : Road closures may be permitted to allow utilities to conduct relocations. Detour will be in place, drivers are encourage to follow all traffic control signs and use alternate routes.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 3/29/21 to 4/2/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co 21st St to Co 19th St
Hwy 95 to Ave H
Route 2: Ave 4½E to Ave 12E
Hwy 95 to Laguna Dam Rd
Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 32E
Co 9th St Co 6th St
Route 4: Ave 40 to Ave 43E
Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
3/29/21-3/31/21 – Patching on Co 15th St between Ave A & Ave B
3/30/21-4/1/21 – Bridge Clean-up & Repair on Ave 20E & Gila River
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 4/5/21 to 4/9/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 20th St to Co 19th St
• Ave H to Ave F
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd to Ave 14½E
• N Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
• Route 3: Ave 32E to Ave 34E
• Co 9th St to Co 6th St
• Route 4: Ave 43E to Ave 45E
• Co 5th St to Co 2nd St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
4/6/21 – Clean shoulder on Fortuna Rd from 28th St to 24th St and 24th St to Ave 11 1/2E
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 3/29/21 to 4/2/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 19th St between Ave G to Ave B
• Ave B from Co 19th St to San Luis City limits
• Co 20th St from Ave G to Ave F
• Ave F from Co 19th St to Co 20th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 10E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• 40th St from Ave 10E to Fortuna Rd
• Fortuna Rd from 40th St to S Frontage Rd
• S Frontage Rd from Ave 10E to Fortuna Rd
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co 3rd St from Hwy 95 to Co 3rd St & Ave 16E
• Ave 16E to Co 4th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering north of Ave 17E & Ave 18E
• Ave 18E from north of Co 4th St to Co 6th St covering east & west of
• Co 5th St
• Co 6th St from Ave 18E to east end of Ave 19E
• Ave 19E from north of Co 6th St to Co 8th St
• Ave 20E from Co 7th St to Hwy 80 covering west of Co 8th St & Co 9th St and west of Hwy 80 back to Ligurta
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothill Blvd & 48th St
• Foothill Blvd & 44th St
• Foothill Blvd & 40th St
• Foothill Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s entrance
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 4/5/21 to 4/9/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 17th St between Ave J to Ave G
• Ave G from Co 19th St to Co 17th St
• Co 18th St from Ave G to Ave I
• Ave I from Co 19th St to Hwy 95
• Ave H from Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 7E from Co 8th St to north end of Laguna Dam Rd
• Co 2nd St from Laguna Dam Rd to west end
• Co 5th St from Ave 7E to east end
• Co 6th St from Ave 7E to Ave 9E
• Ave 9E from Co 6th St to Buckshot Rd
• Ave 8½E from Co 6th St to Buckshot Rd
• Ave 8E to north and south of Hwy 95
• Ave 9E to north and south of Hwy 95
• Ave 12E to north and south of Hwy 95
• Adair Park Rd from Hwy 95 to west end
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co 9th St to Hwy 80
• Co 10th St from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co 9th St from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co 8th St from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co 7th St to east of Ave 20E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 14th St & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St
• Co 14th St & Ave A
• Co 14th St & Hwy 95
• Co 14th & Ave C
• Co 14th St & Ave D
• Co 11th St & Ave D
• Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 15th St & Hwy 95