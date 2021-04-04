MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
What’s New
Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Rd starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Rd starting week of August 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25MPH on Martinez Lake Rd and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General Description
Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
· Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
· Estimated Completion Date June 2021
· Bid Award January 30, 2020
· Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
· Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule:
Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Road has been restricted to one lane of traffic, Traffic signal is now in place. Please follow all traffic control devices. Delays to be expected.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What's New...
Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
04/05/2021 to 04/09/2021: Contractor to complete installation of new solar signal equipment, including enhanced stop signs, speed radar signs by 03/16/21. Tree trimming and additional poles to be completed by 04/09/21.
04/05/2021 to 04/09/2021: Due to chip seal operation along Somerton Avenue, remainder of road improvements scheduled to be completed by 04/09/21.
Road Closures:
No road closures are scheduled at this time.
COUNTY 15TH ST - AVENUE A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
CIP NO. 1.9915E
What's New...
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
04/05/2021 to 04/09/2021: Signal expected to be activated by 04/07/21
Road Closures:
04/05/2021 to 04/09/2021: No road closures expected during this period. Intersection to remain a 4- way stop until signal operational.
YUMA & MOHAWK SPRING 2021 CHIP SEAL PROGRAM. CIP NO. 1.1201
What's New...
Yuma County to conduct road maintenance on multiple roads in the Yuma and Mohawk area. Approximately 31 miles of roadway will receive a chip seal, fog seal & new striping, the roads include the following locations:
Yuma District
Mohawk District
Project Location
From
To
Project Location
From
To
Somerton Avenue
County 19th Street
County 18th Street
Old HWY 80
Avenue 45E
Avenue 52E
County 18th Street
Somerton Avenue
Avenue E
County 2nd Street
Avenue 46E
Avenue 47E
County 8th Street
Terminus
Somerton Avenue
County 2nd Street
Avenue 45E
Avenue 46E
County 8 1/2 Street
Avenue D
Avenue C
Hyder Road
Avenue 64E
10,000' east of 64E
1st Street
Figueroa Avenue
Avenue B 3/8
Avenue 51E
Co. 1st Street
Co. 2nd Street
Avenue 4E
County 16th Street
County 15th Street
Avenue 64E
Co. 5 1/4 Street (Bridge)
Hyder Road
Avenue 1E
County 14th Street
County 15th Street
Avenue 45E
County 4th Street (S)
County 2nd Street (S)
Avenue 1E
County 15th Street
County 16th Street
Avenue 45E
County 5th Street (S)
County 4th Street (S)
Avenue 1E
County 16th Street
County 16 1/4 Street
Avenue 1E
County 19th Street
County 19 1/2 Street
Somerton Avenue
County 11th Street
County 12th Street
Somerton Avenue
County 12th Street
County 13th Street
Somerton Avenue
County 13th Street
County 14th Street
County 13th Street
Somerton Avenue
Avenue E 1/4
County 16th Street
Avenue 4E
Avenue 4 3/4 E
County 8 1/2 Street
Avenue D
Avenue D 1/2
County 8 1/2 Street
Avenue D 1/2
Avenue E
Master Schedule:
Contractor mobilize by March 22, 2021.Work is expected to be completed by May 31,2021.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
MOHAWK:
04/05/2021 to 04/09/2021: Contractor completed chip seal on Mohawk area and will continue with fog seal operation on Hwy 80 (4/6/21 & 4/7/21), Ave 45E/ Co 2nd St / Ave 51E (04/8/21). Striping operation to commence 4/8/21.
YUMA DISTRICT:
04/05/2021 to 04/09/2021: Contractor to commence chip seal operation starting Ave 1E & Ave 4E (4/6/), Somerton Ave & Co 18th St/Ave 1E & Co. 19th St (4/7), Somerton Ave & Co 14 St-Co.11St (4/8), Somerton Ave –Co 11 St-Co 12St & & co. 8th St (4/9)
Road Closures:
03/29/2021 to 04/02/2021: Pilot truck and flaggers will be in place during chip seal operation, delays up to 10 minutes are expected. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS. CIP NO. 3.0504B
What's New...
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the city of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
Master Schedule:
Gutierrez Canales Engineering, PC:
04/05/2021 to 04/09/2021: Contractor expected to mobilize once utilities complete relocations along Bingham Avenue.
Utilities:
04/05/2021 to 04/09/2021: APS expected to continue with relocations. Century Link, Spectrum & SWG to conduct work concurrently with APS.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
04/05/2021 to 04/09/2021: : Utilities will be adjusting facilities to avoid new storm drain system. Lane closures and potential road closures to take place as needed to complete work
Road Closures:
04/05/2021 to 04/09/2021: : Road closures may be permitted to allow utilities to conduct relocations. Detour will be in place, drivers are encourage to follow all traffic control signs and use alternate routes
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 4/5/21 to 4/9/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave J to Ave G
Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2: Foothills Blvd to Ave 14½E
N Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
Route 3: No Route Maintenance
Route 4: Ave 42E to Ave 45E
Hwy 80 to Co 2rd St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
4/6/21 - Clean shoulder on Fortuna Rd from 28th St to 24th St and 24th St to Ave 11 1/2E
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 4/12/21 to 4/16/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave H to Ave B
Hwy 95 to Co 14th St
Route 2: 40th St to Foothills Blvd
Route 3: Ave 32E to Ave 34E
Co 9th St to Co 6th St
Route 4: Ave 45E to Ave 45E
Co 5th St to Co 2nd St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE: none
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 4/5/21 to 4/9/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co 17th St between Ave J to Ave G
Ave G from Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Co 18th St from Ave G to Ave I
Ave I from Co 19th St to Hwy 95
Ave H from Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: Ave 7E from Co 8th St to north end of Laguna Dam Rd
Co 2nd St from Laguna Dam Rd to west end
Co 5th St from Ave 7E to east end
Co 6th St from Ave 7E to Ave 9E
Ave 9E from Co 6th St to Buckshot Rd
Ave 8½E from Co 6th St to Buckshot Rd
Ave 8E to north and south of Hwy 95
Ave 9E to north and south of Hwy 95
Ave 12E to north and south of Hwy 95
Adair Park Rd from Hwy 95 to west end
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 24E from Co 9th St to Hwy 80
Co 10th St from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
Co 9th St from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
Co 8th St from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
Co 7th St to east of Ave 20E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE: Co 14th St & Ave 5E
Co 14th St & Ave 4E
Ave 3E & 15th St
Co 14th St & Ave A
Co 14th St & Hwy 95
Co 14th & Ave C
Co 14th St & Ave D
Co 11th St & Ave D
Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
Co 15th St & Hwy 95
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 4/12/21 to 4/16/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co 17th St between Ave J to Ave G
Ave G from Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Co 18th St from Ave G to Ave I
Ave I from Co 19th St to Hwy 95
Ave H from Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: Foothills Blvd from 48th St to 56th St
48th St between Foothills Blvd to Ave 14E
Ave 14E between 48th St to 56th St
56th St between Foothills Blvd to Ave 14E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 29E from Co 14thSt to Co 7½ St
Co 9th St from Ave 29E to Ave 27E
Co 10th St from Ave 24E to Ave 29E
Hwy 80 from Ave 24E to Ave 29E
Co 14th St from Ave 29E to Ave 26E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE: Co 8th St & Ave C
Co 5th St & Ave B
Ave 3E & Hwy 95
Engler Ave & Hwy 95
32nd St & Ave 3E
Cocopah & Hwy 95
Hwy 95 & Ave G
Co 18th St & Somerton Ave
Co 19th St & Hwy 95
Ave B & 28th St
Ave B & Co 19th St