SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS.
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue closed to thru traffic north of Garvin Street; Detour in place at Bingham and Joshua St and Bingham at Garvin St. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor currently installing storm drain pump station at Garvin St & Garvin Ct. No road closures expected during this portion of the work.
• Union Avenue Improvements: Contractor expected to continue construction starting December 13,2021 at Union Avenue and Cactus Street. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signage.
No construction activities will be taking place after 4:00 PM on Thursday December 23rd until the following Monday due to Christmas Holiday.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
The week of December 20th, the contractor will continue construction of culvert at Arizona Avenue. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on Arizona Avenue at the wash crossing. Detour route in place thru Oakland Avenue or Old US 80.
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by end of February 2022. Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Rd to be completed by the end of February 2022.
The week of December 13th, the contractor will continue earthwork and culvert installation on the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road. Yuma County Public Works will be working on Red Cloud Mine Road between Joe Young Drive and Snipe Road to taper and smooth the approaches to the newly installed cattle guards. Road will be limited to one lane of traffic with flagger operation. Expect up to 15 minute delays.
CO. 12TH ST (40TH ST) – FORTUNA RD TO AVE 12E – RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Yuma County will improve Co. 12th St from Fortuna Rd to Avenue 12E to a five lane roads with bike lanes. Work includes new 7’ wide sidewalk, driveways, street lights, new storm drain system and miscellaneous items.
The week of December 13th contractor will commence with storm drain improvements East of Fortuna Road. For phase 1 of construction the contractor will be maintaining one lane of traffic in each direction, and also a road closure on Tucson Drive between 39th Lane and County 12th Street. Detour route in place thru Mesa Drive and 39th Lane.
UTILITY WORK
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. The week of December 20th, Contractor will be working on asphalt and concrete restorations at various locations. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic signage.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 7,000 feet of 2” gas line and services in the area of Foothills Boulevard to Dorothy Drive and from 45th Drive to 47th Street. The week of December 20th, the contractor will be working on installing new gas main line and services on 45th Drive and 45th Lane, between Foothills Boulevard and Dorothy Drive
Southwest Gas continues relocation and replacement of gas lines along North Frontage Road between Ave 10E and Fortuna Rd. Work is starting from Avenue 10E and going east to Fortuna Rd along the north side of the North Frontage Road. Work is expected to last through December 30, 2021.
PUBLIC WORKS WEEKLY REPORT (12/15/21)
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 12/20/21 to 12/24/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave D to Ave F & Co. 19th to Co. 17th St.
Route 2:
• None
Route 3:
• Ave 17E to Ave 21E & Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St
Route 4:
None
SLURRY SEAL:
None
WORK ZONE:
• Ave 3E Bridge between Co 14th and 15th (12/22/21)
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 13th from Ave F to Ave H
• Co 12th from Ave F to Ave H
• Co 12th from Ave F to Ave G
• Ave F from Co 11th St. to Co 13th St.
• Ave G from Co 11th St. to Co 13th St.
• Ave H from Co 12th St. to Co 13th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 24Th St from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• 28Th St from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd. to 15E to Via Salida
• Ave 11 ½ E from 24th St to 28th St.
• Alameda Ave from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Hensleys Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Via Canada
• Via Salida From S. Frontage Rd. to Calle De Cid
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 39E from Co 6th St. to Co 3rd ¼ St.
• Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co 3rd ¼ St.
• Co 6th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co 5th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co 4th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 22nd St & Ave F
• Main St. & Cesar Chavez
• Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
• W. Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St.
• Co 21st St. & Main St.
• Main St. & Piceno Dr.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 12/27/21 to 12/31/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave F to Hwy 95 & Co. 19th to Co. 17th St
Route 2:
None
Route 3:
• Ave 36E to Ave 38E & Co. 7th to Co. 4th St
Route 4:
None
SLURRY SEAL:
None
WORK ZONE:
None
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 9th from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co 10thfrom Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co 11th from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Somerton Ave from Co 9th St. to Co 12th St.
• Somerton Ave from Co 9th St. to Co 12th St.
• Ave D from Co 9th St. to Co 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
• 44th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Ironwood Dr.
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Ironwood Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
• El Camino Del Diablo from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Dorothy Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 40E from Co 4th St. to Co 5St.
• Ave 43E from Co 3rd St. to Co 5th St.
• Co 4th St. from Ave 40 E to Ave 43E
• Co 3rd St. from Ave 41 E to Ave 43E
• Co 3rd St. from Ave 41 ½ E to Ave 43E
Including all other road segments within these areas