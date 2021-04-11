By Yuma County
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
Week of April 12: Contractor continues work on final build up and grading of Martinez Lake Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor has started placing Guardrail on Martinez Lake Rd and is expected to last 8 weeks. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd.
Week of April 19: Contractor is planning on doing the top lift of paving for Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County is conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
April 12 thru April 26 the contractor will be installing underground conduit for new street lights, and striping intersection. No road closures are scheduled during this operation.
CO. 15TH ST – AVE. A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
The new traffic signal is now operational. In addition, as part of the signal improvements, designated left turn lanes are in place at all approaches.
The week of April 12 the contractor will be completing final striping and tree trimming at intersection. Lane closures will be in place while this operation is taking place.
YUMA & MOHAWK SPRING 2021 CHIP SEAL PROGRAM
Yuma County contractor is conducting road maintenance on multiple roads in the Yuma and Mohawk area. Approximately 31 miles of roadway will receive a chip seal, fog seal & new striping.
The week of April 12 the contractor will complete the remaining chip seal roads at City 12th St, from Avenue D to Avenue C and at 1st Street, between Figueroa & Ave B-3/8. In addition, a 2nd crew will be completing new fog seal and temporary striping at all locations completed to date. Delays up to 8 minutes should be expected during all operations, contractor will be utilizing flaggers and a pilot truck while work is underway. Drivers are encouraged to use alternated routes.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the city of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c) Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e) Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
April 12 thru April 30, APS, Century Link, Spectrum and Southwest Gas will be conducting utility relocations at multiple areas along Bingham Avenue project site. Road closures and lane closures should be expected. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 4/12/21 to 4/16/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave H to Ave C; and Hwy 95 to Co 14th St
Route 2: 40th St to Foothills Blvd
Route 3: Ave 32E to Ave 34E; and Co 9th St to Co 6th St
Route 4: No Route Maintenance
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
4/14/21 – Thermal truck operation on Ave B (bridge) between Co 3rd St & Co 1st St
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 4/19/21 to 4/23/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave C to Ave B; and Hwy 95 to Co 14th St
Route 2: Ave 9E to Mesa Ave; and 40th St to S Frontage Rd
Route 3: Ave 34E to Ave 38E; and Co 7th St to Co 4th St
Route 4: Ave 41E to Ave 43E; and Hwy 80 to Co 2nd St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE: none
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 4/12/21 to 4/16/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 17th St between Ave J to Ave G
• Ave G from Co 19th St to Co 17th St
• Co 18th St from Ave G to Ave I
• Ave I from Co 19th St to Hwy 95
• Ave H from Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd from 48th St to 56th St
• 48th St between Foothills Blvd to Ave 14E
• Ave 14E between 48th St to 56th St
• 56th St between Foothills Blvd to Ave 14E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 29E from Co 14thSt to Co 7½ St
• Co 9th St from Ave 29E to Ave 27E
• Co 10th St from Ave 24E to Ave 29E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 24E to Ave 29E
• Co 14th St from Ave 29E to Ave 26E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 8th St & Ave C
• Co 5th St & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co 18th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 19th St & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St
• Ave B & Co 19th St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 4/19/21 to 4/23/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 14th from Ave G to Ave D
• Co 15th from Ave G to Ave D
• Co 17th from Ave G to Ave D
• Co 18th from Ave G to Ave D
• Ave F from Co 19th St to Co 17th St
• Ave E from Co 18th St to Co 17th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Fortuna Rd from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Ave 12E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Scottsdale Dr from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• 40th St from Fortuna Rd to Ave 12E
• S Frontage Rd from Fortuna Rd to Ave 12E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co 6th St from Ave 32E to Ave 34E
• Ave 34E from Co 6th St to Co 8th St
• Ave 33E from Co 6th St to Hwy 80
• Ave 32E from Co 6th St to Hwy 80
• Co 8th St from Ave 34E to Ave 30E
• Co 9th St from Ave 30E to Ave 33E
• Co 7th St from Ave 32E to Ave 34E
• Ave 30E from Co 7½ St to Co 9th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 22nd St & Ave F
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Urtuzua Dr
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
• W Brooks & Cesar Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St
• Co 21st St & Main St
• Main St & Piceno Dr