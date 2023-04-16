Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of May 12, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is expected to complete sanitary sewer and water lines by April 21 2023. All roadways expected to be completed by May 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
The contractor has completed test section on 4/12/23. A preconstruction meeting has been scheduled for May 2023. A NTP is expected to be issued for first week of May.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. All poles and overhead wires have been removed. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits.
Farwest Water completed relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (04/17/23 – 04/21/23)
Route 1: Ave 24E to Ave 22E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 10th St
Route 2: Ave 42E to Ave 43E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Ave 42E to Ave 40E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 5th St.
Route 3: Ave 26 E to Ave 25 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 10th St
Route 4: Ave 42 E to Ave 43 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Avenue 43 E to Avenue 42 E & Co. 2nd ST to Co 5th St.
CRACK SEAL: 48th St. from Ironwood Dr. to Ave 15E
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (04/24/23 – 04/28/23)
Route 1: Co. 11th St. to Co. 8th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus
Ave D from Levee Rd. to Dogwood St.
Co. 9th St. from Dora Ave to Magnolia Ave
Route 2: Co. 17th St. to Co. 21st St. between Ave J to Ave D
Ave J from Co. 17th St. to Co. 18th St.
Ave I from Co. 21st St. to Co. 21st ½ St.
Route 3: Ave 20E to Ave22 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Route 4: Ave 42E to Ave 43E & Co. 7th St to Co. 5th St.
Ave 35E to Ave 40 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 4th St.
CRACK SEAL: Mesa Del Sol
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (04/17/23 -04/21/23)
Route 1:
• Co. 9th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co 10th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co. 11th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Somerton Ave from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
• Ave D from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
• Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
• 44th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Ironwood Dr.
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Ironwood Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
• El Camino Del Diablo from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Dorothy Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 40E from Co. 4th St. to Co. 5 St.
• Ave 43E from Co. 3rd St. to Co. 5th St.
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 40E to Ave 43E
• Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41E to Ave 43E
• Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41½ E to Ave 43E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
• Main St. & Cesar Chavez
• Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
• W. Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St.
• Co. 21st St. & Main St.
• Main St. & Piceno Dr
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (04/24/23 – 04/28/23)
Route 1:
• Co. 10th St. from Ave G to Ave F
• Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 10th St.
• Co 9th St. from west of Ave F to Ave D
• Ave F from Co. 9th St. to Co. 11th St.
• Intersection of Ave E from Co 9th St.
Route 2:
• Fortuna Dr. from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
• Suzanne de Fortuna Rd. from Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
• Ave 14E from S. Frontage Rd. St. to Fortuna Dr.
• Ave 14½ E from S. Frontage Rd. to Fortuna Dr.
• 28th St. from west end off of Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
Route 3:
• Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co. 2nd St.
• Ave 47E from Co. 2nd St. to Co. 5th St.
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co. 2nd St. from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co. 5th St. from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• Co. 8th St. from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
• Ave 43E from Co. 8th St. to Co. 6th ½ St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothill Blvd & 48th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 44th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 40th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 38th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St.
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s