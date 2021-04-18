MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
Week of April 19th Contractor continues work on final build up and grading of Martinez Lake Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor has started placing Guardrail on Martinez Lake Rd and is expected to last 7 weeks. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition the contractor is planning on doing the top lift of paving for Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County is conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
The week of April 19 thru April 26 the contractor will be installing underground conduit for new street lights, and striping intersection. No road closures are scheduled during this operation.
CO. 15TH ST – AVE. A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
The new traffic signal is now operational. In addition, as part of the signal improvements, designated left turn lanes are in place at all approaches.
The week of April 19 the contractor will be completing final striping and tree trimming at intersection. Lane closures will be in place while this operation is taking place.
YUMA & MOHAWK SPRING 2021 CHIP SEAL PROGRAM
Yuma County contractor is conducting road maintenance on multiple roads in the Yuma and Mohawk area. Approximately 31 miles of roadway will receive a chip seal, fog seal & new striping.
The week of April 19 the contractor will complete temporary striping at all locations. Delays should be expected during striping operation, contractor will be utilizing flaggers and a pilot truck while work is underway. Drivers are encouraged to use alternated routes.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS.
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the city of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
The week of April 19 thru April 30, APS, Century Link, Spectrum and Southwest Gas will be conducting utility relocations at multiple areas along Bingham Avenue project site. Road closures and lane closures should be expected. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 4/19/21 to 4/23/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave G to Ave D
• Co 14th St to Co 12th St
Route 2:
• Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
• 40th St to S Frontage Rd
Route 3:
• Ave 34E to Ave 36E
• Co 7th St to Co 4th St
Route 4:
• Ave 42E to Ave 43E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE: none
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 4/26/21 to 4/30/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave F to Ave E
• Co 12th St to Co 9th St
Route 2:
• Ave 2E to Ave 5E
• Co 19th St to Co 14th St
Route 3:
• Ave 36E to Ave 38E
• Co 7th St to Co 4th St
Route 4:
• Ave 43E to Ave 46E
• Co 3rd St to Co 4th St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE: none
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 4/19/21 to 4/23/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 14th from Ave G to Ave D
• Co 15th from Ave G to Ave D
• Co 17th from Ave G to Ave D
• Co 18th from Ave G to Ave D
• Ave F from Co 19th St to Co 17th St
• Ave E from Co 18th St to Co 17th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 22nd St & Ave F
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Urtuzua Dr
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
• W Brooks & Cesar Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St
• Co 21st St & Main St
• Main St & Piceno Dr
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 4/26/21 to 4/30/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 16th from Ave C to Ave 1E
• Co 16½ St from Ave B½ to Ave A
• Co 17th from Ave B½ to Ave A
• Co 17½ St from Ave B½ to Ave A
• Co 18th from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
• Ave B½ from Co 16th St to Co 18th St
• Ave A from Co 16th St to Co 18th St
• Ave B from Co 16th St to Co 19th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Ironwood Dr from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Camino Del Diablo from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• 40th St from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr
• S Frontage Rd from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co 6th St from Ave 34E to Ave 38E
• Ave 38E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Ave 35E from Co 6th St to Co 5th St
• Ave 36E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Ave 37E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Co 5th St from Ave 35E to Ave 38E
• Co 4th St from Ave 37E to Ave 38E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 6th St from Ave 34E to Ave 38E
• Ave 38E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Ave 35E from Co 6th St to Co 5th St
• Ave 36E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Ave 37E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Co 5th St from Ave 35E to Ave 38E
• Co 4th St from Ave 37E to Ave 38