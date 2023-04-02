Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis, Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of May 12, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is expected to complete sanitary sewer and water lines by April 21, 2023.
All roadways expected to be completed by May 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway.
Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
The contractor has setup the site yard and access roads and is expected to commence test section by 4/04/23. No other work will be permitted during construction of test section.
Upon successful completion of the test section (April 2023), the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize and commence work at entire jobsite and at Avenue A.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. All poles and overhead wires have been removed. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17th with completion by April 7, 2023.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (04/03/23 – 04/07/23)
Route 1: Co 17th St. from Hwy 95 to Levee Rd.
Ave F and Cesar Chavez Intersection.
Ave 2 E Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
West Crane Subdivision
Daisy St. and Raven Ave
Echo Avenue.
Route 2: Co. 18th St. to Co. 21st St. between Ave J to Ave F
Ave I from Co. 21st St. to Co. 21½ St.
Ave 1 E from Co. 18¼ St. to 19th St.
Route 3: Ave 27E to Ave 26E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 10th St.
Route 4: Avenue 43E to Ave 42E & Co. 2nd St. to Co. 5th St.
CRACK SEAL: 44th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood & Mesa Del Sol
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (04/10/23 – 04/14/23)
Route 1: Co. 2nd St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave. H to Ave B
Co. 13th St. Ave H to West Terminus
Carlota Ave from Chapultepec St. to Co. 13th St.
Route 2: Co. 18th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave J to Ave 2E
Co. 18th St. to 18½ St. between Ave 3½ E to Ave 4E.
Route 3: Ave 26E to Ave 25E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 10th St
Route 4: Ave 42E to Ave 43E & Old Hwy 80
Ave 42E to Ave 42E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 5th St
CRACK SEAL: 48th St. from Ironwood Dr. to Ave 15E
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (04/03/23 -04/07/23)
Route 1:
Co. 14th St. from Ave D to Ave 1E
Co. 15th St. from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
4th Ave Ext. from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Ave 1E from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Hwy 95 from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Ave 15E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 14th St.
Ave 14E from 48th St to Co. 14th St.
48th St. from Chase Way to Ave 15E
Onammi Ave from 48th St. to Co. 14th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 36E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Ave 38E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Co. 7th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
Ave 36E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
Co. 8th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
Co. 9th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
Ave 3E & 15th St.
Co. 14th St. & Ave A
Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
Co. 14th St. & Ave C
Co. 14th St. & Ave D
Co. 11th St. & Ave D
Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (04/10/23 – 04/14/23)
Route 1:
Co. 13th St. from Ave F to Ave H
Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave H
Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave G
Ave F from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
Ave H from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
24th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
28th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd to 15E to Via Salida
Ave 11½ E from 24th St. to 28th St.
Alameda Ave from 24th St. to 28th St.
Hensleys Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Via Canada
Via Salida From S. Frontage Rd. to Calle De Cid
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 39E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 3rd¼ St.
Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd¼ St.
Co. 6th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
Co. 5th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
Co. 4th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 8th St. & Ave C
Co. 5th St. & Ave B
Ave 3E & Hwy 95
Engler Ave & Hwy 95
32nd St. & Ave 3E
Cocopah & Hwy 95
Hwy 95 & Ave G
Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 19th St. & Hwy 95
Ave B & 28th St.
Ave B & Co. 19th St.