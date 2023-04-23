Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of May 12, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is expected to complete sanitary sewer and water lines by April 21 2023. All roadways expected to be completed by May 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
The contractor has completed test section on 4/12/23. A preconstruction meeting has been scheduled for May 2, 2023. A NTP is expected to be issued for first week of May.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road Reconstruction
Yuma County will reconstruct North Frontage Road to a 3 lane road with curb, sidewalk and bicycle lanes. In addition, a storm drain system will be installed to direct storm water runoff to a new retention basin.
Construction is expected to commence by end of May 2023. North Frontage Road is expected to remain open for most of the construction, although road closures will be scheduled for certain portions of the work.
Los Amigos and Southern Sands Drainage and Pavement Improvements
This project will include a new storm drain system along Avenida Compadres and all roads in the Southern Sands & Los Amigos Subdivisions. In addition, improvements will include new Asphaltic Concrete Pavement and miscellaneous items.
Construction is expected to commence by end of May 2023. Road closures should be expected while work is underway.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (04/24-04/28)
Route 1: Co. 11th St. to Co. 8th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus
Ave D from Levee Rd to Dogwood St.
Co. 9th St. from Dora Ave to Magnolia Ave
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave J to Ave D
Co. 19th St. to Co. 15th St. between Ave B to Ave 5E
Route 3: Ave 20E to Ave 22E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St
Route 4: Ave 52E to Ave 40E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
CRACK SEAL: Mesa Del Sol
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (05/01/23 – 05/05/23)
Route 1: Co. 16th St. to Co. 11th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 11th St. from Ave G to West Terminus
Julie Ln. from Ave B to Collins Pl.
Collins Pl. from Julie Ln. to Patricia Ln.
Route 2: Co. 18th St. to Co. 21½ St. between Ave J to Ave F
Co. 18th St. from Ave F to Somerton Ave
Route 3: Ave 31E to Ave 28 E & Co. 14th St. to Co. 12th St. .
Route 4: Ave 42E to Ave 43E & Co. 7th St to Co. 5th St
CRACK SEAL: Mesa Del Sol
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (04/24/23 -04/28/23)
Route 1:
Co. 10th St. from Ave G to Ave F
Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 10th St.
Co 9th St. from west of Ave west of Ave F to Ave D
Ave F from Co. 9th St. to Co. 11th St.
Intersection of Ave E from Co. 9th St.
Route 2:
Fortuna Dr. from Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
Suzanne de Fortuna Rd. from Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
Ave 14E from S. Frontage Rd. St. to Fortuna Dr.
Ave 14½ E from S. Frontage Rd. to Fortuna Dr.
28th St. from west end off of Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
Route 3:
Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co. 2nd St.
Ave 47E from Co. 2nd St. to Co. 5th St.
Co. 4th St. from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
Co. 2nd St. from Ave 44 E to Ave 47E
Co. 5th St. from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Co. 8th St. from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
Ave 43E from Co. 8th St. to Co. 6th ½ St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Foothill Blvd & 48th St.
Foothill Blvd & 44th St.
Foothill Blvd & 40th St.
Foothill Blvd & 38th St.
Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
Fortuna Rd & 40th ST.
Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr. S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (05/01/23 – 05/05/23)
Route 1:
Co. 8th from west of Somerton Ave to Clifford Way
Ave E from Co. 9th St. to Co. 8th St.
Riverside Dr. from Strand Ave to Ave C
Ave D from Riverside Dr. to North End
Ave D from Co. 9th St. to Co. 8th St.
Co. 1st St. from Ave C to east to City Limits
Co. 8½ St. from Ave E to Ave C
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
S. Frontage Rd. from Via Salida to Foothills Blvd
Foothills Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Co 10½ St.
Del Norte from Camino from Del Sol to Del Rico
Camino Del Sol From S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 10th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St.
Ave 51E from Co. 2nd St. to Co. 1st St
Co. 2nd St. from Ave 48 E to Ave 56E
Co. 1st St. from Ave 49E to Ave 52E
North Co. 1st St. from Ave 52E to Ave 47E
Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
North Co. 2nd St. from Ave 56E to Ave 57E
Ave 56E from N. Co. 1st St. to N. Co. 2nd St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 14th St & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
Ave 3E & 15th St.
Co. 14th St. & Ave A
Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
Co. 14th & Ave C
Co. 14th St. & Ave D
Co. 11th St. & Ave D
Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95