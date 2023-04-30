YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (05/01/23 – 05/05/23)
Route 1:
Co. 16th St. to Co. 11th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 11th St. from Ave G to West Terminus
Julie Ln from Ave B to Collins Pl.
Collins Pl. from Julie Ln. to Patricia Ln.
Route 2:
Co. 19th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave J to Ave D
Co. 19th St. to Co. 15th St. between Ave B to Ave 5 E
Ave A½ from Co. 15th St. to North Terminus
Route 3: Ave 20 E to Ave 22 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St
Route 4: Ave 52E to Ave 40E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Helping Traffic Close River Crossing
CRACK SEAL: Fortuna Rd. between 24th St. and I-8
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (05/08/23 – 05/12/23)
Route 1:
Co. 11th St. to Co. 8th St. between Ave G to Ave B
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus
Ave D from Levee Rd. Dogwood St.
Co. 9th St. from Dora Ave to Magnolia Ave
Route 2:
Co. 18th St. to Co. 21½ St. between Ave J to Ave F
Co. 18th St. from Ave F to Somerton Ave
Route 3: Ave 31E to Ave 28E & Co. 14th St. to Co. 12th St.
Route 4: Ave 42E to Ave 43E & Co. 7th St to Co. 5th St.
Helping Traffic Close River Crossing
CRACK SEAL: Mesa Del Sol
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (05/01/23 -05/05/23)
Route 1:
Co. 8th St. from west of Somerton Ave to Clifford Way
Ave E from Co. 9th St. to Co. 8th St.
Riverside Dr. from Strand Ave to Ave C
Ave D from Riverside Dr. to North End
Ave D from Co. 9th St. to Co. 8th St.
Co. 1st St. from Ave C to east to City Limits
Co. 8 ½ St. from Ave E to Ave C
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
S. Frontage Rd. from Via Salida to Foothills Blvd
Foothills Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 10½ St.
Del Norte from Camino from Del Sol to Del Rico
Camino Del Sol From S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 10th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St.
Ave 51E from Co. 2nd St. to Co. 1st St.
Co. 2nd St. from Ave 48E to Ave 56E
Co. 1st St. from Ave 49E to Ave 52E
North Co. 1st St. from Ave 52E to Ave 47E
Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
North Co. 2nd St. from Ave 56E to Ave 57E
Ave 56E from N. Co. 1st St. to N. Co 2nd St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
Ave 3E & 15th St.
Co. 14th St. & Ave A
Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
Co. 14th St. & Ave C
Co. 14th St. & Ave D
Co. 11th St. & Ave D
Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (05/08/23 – 05/12/23)
Route 1:
Ave B from Co. 14th St. to Co. 1st St.
Ave C from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Co. 13th St. from Carlota Ave to Ave C
Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl.
Patricia Ln from 27 Ave to Collins Pl.
Ave 3E from Co. 13th St. to east to 40th St.
Pacific Ave from Pasquinelli Rd. to 12th St.
Hwy 95 from east of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
Ave 3E from Hwy 95 to 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
S. Frontage Rd. from west of Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
Ave 9E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 12th St.
Mesa Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 64E from Hwy 80 to Palomas Rd.
Palomas Rd. from west of Ave 64E to Hyder Rd.
Ventura Rd. from Ave 64E to end of Co. Maintenance.
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 8th St. & Ave C
Co. 5th St. & Ave B
Ave 3E & Hwy 95
Engler Ave & Hwy 95
32nd St. & Ave 3E
Cocopah & Hwy 95
Hwy 95 & Ave G
Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
Co 19th St. & Hwy 95
Ave B & 28th St.
Ave B & Co. 19th St.