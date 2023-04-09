Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of May 12, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is expected to complete sanitary sewer and water lines by April 21 2023. All roadways expected to be completed by May 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
The contractor has commenced test section 4/05/23. Upon successful completion of the test section (April 2023), the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize and commence work at entire jobsite and at Avenue A.
No other work will be permitted during construction of test section.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. All poles and overhead wires have been removed. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits.
Farwest Water completed relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (04/10/23 – 04/14/23)
Route 1:
• Co. 16th St. to Co. 12th St. between Ave H to Ave B
• Co. 13th St. Ave H to West Terminus
• Carlota Ave from Chapultepec St. to Co. 13th St.
Route 2:
• Co. 18th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave J to Ave 2E
• Co. 18th St. to 18th ½ St. between Ave 3½ E to Ave 4E
Route 3:
• Ave 26 E to Ave 25 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 10th St
Route 4:
• Ave 42 E to Ave 43 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• Avenue 43 E to Avenue 42 E & Co. 2nd ST to Co 5th St.
CRACK SEAL: 48th St. from Ironwood Dr. to Ave 15E
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (04/17/23 – 04/21/23)
Route 1:
• Co. 8th St. to Co. 12th St. between Ave G to Ave B
• Ave D from Levee Rd. to Dogwood St.
• Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus
• Co. 11th St. from Ave G to West Terminus
• Co. 9th St. from Dora Ave to Magnolia Ave
Route 2:
• Co. 18th St. to Co. 21st St. between Ave J to Ave F
• Ave I from Co. 21st St. to Co. 21½ St.
• Ave 1 E from Co. 18¼ St. to 19th St.
Route 3: Ave 24 E to Ave 22 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 10th St.
Route 4:
• Ave 42 E to Ave 43 E & Co. 7th St to Co. 5th St.
• Avenue 42 E to Avenue 40 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 5th St.
CRACK SEAL:
• Mesa Del Sol # 1-8 and Mesa Del Sol # 9
• Sienna at Mesa Del Sol
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (04/10/23 -04/14/23)
Route 1:
• Co. 13th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave G
• Ave F from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Ave H from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 24th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• 28th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd to 15E to Via Salida
• Ave 11½ E from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Alameda Ave from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Hensleys Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Via Canada
• Via Salida From S. Frontage Rd to Calle De Cid
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 39E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 3¼ St.
• Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co 3¼ St.
• Co. 6th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 5th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 8th St. & Ave C
• Co. 5th St. & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St. & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 19th St. & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St.
• Ave B & Co. 19th St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (04/17/23 – 04/21/23)
Route 1:
• Co. 9th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co. 10th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Co. 11th St. from Somerton Ave to Ave D
• Somerton Ave from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
• Ave D from Co. 9th St. to Co. 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
• 44th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Ironwood Dr.
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Ironwood Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St.
• El Camino Del Diablo from 40th St. to 44th St.
• Dorothy Dr. from 40th St. to 44th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 40E from Co. 4th St. to Co. 5 St.
• Ave 43E from Co. 3rd St. to Co. 5th St
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 40 E to Ave 43E
• Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41 E to Ave 43E
• Co. 3rd St. from Ave 41½ E to Ave 43E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
• Main St. & Cesar Chavez
• Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
• W. Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St.
• Co. 21st St. & Main St.
• Main St. & Piceno Dr.