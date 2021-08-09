YUMA EAST MESA SUBDIVISION & DESERT AIR SUBDIVISION – SPEED CUSHION PROJECT
Yuma County will be installing new Speed Cushions at several locations within Yuma East Mesa Subdivisions and Desert Air subdivision in the Foothills. Work will include new signage and striping and miscellaneous items.
Contractor to commence work on Monday August 9th,2021. The 1st phase of work will include installation of speed cushions at 34th place and 35th St, Between Phoenix Drive and Scottsdale Drive, a road closure will be in effect during the construction of the new speed cushions, traffic control will be set up with hard closures at 34th place and 35th St. Detour route thru 35th Place.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS.
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue and 14th Street closed to thru traffic. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor currently commenced storm drain installation at Co. 16-1/2 St and will continue north to Yucca Street along alley up to Palo Verde Gardens retention basin. No road closures are expected during this phase.
• Union Avenue Improvements: Utilities have commenced relocations at several locations. Short term traffic control setups to be in place during utility relocation. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signage.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of August 9th, the contractor will continue construction of new culverts along Coyote wash. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on Oakland Ave, San Jose Ave and Arizona Avenue at the wash crossing. Detour route in place thru Old US 80.
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by beginning of July 2021.
Week of August 9th, the contractor will continue work on Martinez Lake Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor continues placing Guardrail on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition the contractor is planning Fog Sealing for Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County completed installation of safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements included installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
New street lights are scheduled to be installed by August 20th.
UTILITY WORK.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. Contractor is going to be working Monday and Tuesday morning on replacing concrete and asphalt on Driftwood Drive South side of 52nd Street, detour route in place thru Avenue 14E and 51st Lane.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 1764’ of 4” with 2136’ of 4” gas lines and services in the area of 40th Street, between Fortuna Road and Ave 12E.Contractor to commence work on South side of 40th Street, starting from Fortuna Road then continue to the East. No road closures are expected.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 8/9/21 to 8/13/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave G to Ave F
• Co 21st St to Co 19th St
Route 2:
• Ave 1E to Ave 2E
• Co 19th St to Co 15th St
Route 3:
• Ave 25E to Ave 27E
• Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
Route 4:
• No Route Maintenance
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
8/10/21-8/12/21 – Overlay on Martinez Lake Rd
8/9/21-8/13/21 – Sidewalk repair on Cyclone Ave
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 8/16/21 to 8/20/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave F to Ave D
• Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2:
• Ave B to Ave A
• Co 18th St to Co 15th St
Route 3:
• No Route Maintenance
Route 4:
• No Route Maintenance
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE: none
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 8/9/21 to 8/13/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 10th St from Ave G to Ave F
• Ave G from Co 11th St to Co 10th St
• Co 9th from Ave F to Ave D
• Ave F from Co 9th St to Co 11th St
• Intersection of Ave E from Co 9th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Fortuna Dr from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
• Suzanne de Fortuna Rd from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
• Ave 14E from S Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
• Ave 14½E from S Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
• 28th St from west end of Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co 2nd St
• Ave 47E from Co 2nd St to Co 5th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co 2nd St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co 5th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• Co 8th St from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
• Ave 43E from Co 8th St to Co 6½ St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 14th St & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St
• Co 14th St & Ave A
• Co 14th St & Hwy 95
• Co 14th & Ave C
• Co 14th St & Ave D
• Co 11th St & Ave D
• Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 15th St & Hwy 95
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 8/16/21 to 8/20/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 8th from Somerton Ave to Clifford Way
• Ave E from Co 9th St to Co 8th St
• Riverside Dr from Strand Ave to Ave C
• Ave D from Riverside Dr to North End
• Ave D from Co 9th St to Co 8th St
• Co 1st St from Ave C to east to City Limits
• Co 8½ St from Ave E to Ave C
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd from Via Salida to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to Co 10½ St
• Del Norte from Camino from Del Sol to Del Rico
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
• Ave 51E from Co 2nd St to Co 1st St
• Co 2nd St from Ave 48E to Ave 56E
• Co 1st St from Ave 49E to Ave 52E
• Co 1st St from Ave 52E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• Co 2nd St from Ave 56E to Ave 57E
• Ave 56E from Co 1st St to Co 2nd St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 8th St & Ave C
• Co 5th St & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co 18th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 19th St & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St
• Ave B & Co 19th St