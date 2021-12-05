SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue closed to thru traffic, at Garvin Street for the next two weeks; Detour in place at Bingham and Joshua St and Bingham at Angelica St. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor currently installing storm drain at Sotomayor Avenue and Orchid Street. Sotomayor Avenue and Orchid Street are closed to thru traffic, residents are encouraged to follow detour signs.
• Union Avenue Improvements: Contractor expected to commence construction starting on December 6,2021 at Union Avenue and Cactus Street. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signage.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
The week of December 6, the contractor will continue construction of culverts at San Jose and Arizona will continue. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on San Jose Ave and Arizona Avenue at the wash crossing. Detour route in place thru Oakland Avenue or Old US 80.
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by end of February 2022. Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Rd to be completed by the end of February 2022.
The week of December 6th, the contractor will continue earthwork and culvert installation on the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road. Yuma County Public Works will be working on Red Cloud Mine Road between Joe Young Drive and Snipe Road to taper and smooth the approaches to the newly installed cattle guards. Road will be limited to one lane of traffic with flagger operation. Expect up to 15 minute delays.
CO. 12TH ST (40TH ST) – FORTUNA RD TO AVE 12E – RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Yuma County will improve Co. 12th St from Fortuna Rd to Avenue 12E to a five lane road with bike lanes. Work includes new 7’ wide sidewalk, driveways, street lights, new storm drain system and miscellaneous items.
The week of December 6th contractor will commence work at Fortuna Rd. and move East toward Scottsdale Drive, for phase 1 of construction the contractor will be maintaining one lane of traffic in each direction, no road closures expected the week of 12/6.
UTILITY WORK
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. The week of December 6th, The contractor will be working on installing new gas services on 52nd Street and on 51st Lane between El Camino del diablo and Driftwood Drive. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic signage.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 7,000 feet of 2” gas line and services in the area of Foothills Boulevard to Dorothy Drive and from 45th Drive to 47th Street. The week of December 6th, the contractor will be working on installing new gas main line and services on 45th Drive and 45th Lane, between Foothills Boulevard and Dorothy Drive
Southwest Gas continues relocation and replacement of gas lines along North Frontage Road between Ave 10E and Fortuna Rd. Work is starting from Avenue 10E and going east to Fortuna Rd along the north side of the North Frontage Road. Work is expected to last through December 30, 2021.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 12/06/21 to 12/10/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 to Ave F
• Co 20th to Co 19th St
Route 2: None
Route 3:
• Ave 24E to Ave 27E
• Ave 24E to Ave 27E & Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
Route 4:
• Ave 40E to Ave 43E & Co 8th to Co 5th St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 16th from Ave C to Ave 1E
• Co 16 ½ St. from Ave B ½ to Ave A
• Co 17th from Ave B ½ to Ave a
• Co 17 ½ St. from Ave B ½ to Ave A
• Co 18th from Ave B ½ to 1E
• Ave B ½ from Co 16th St. to Co 18th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• Ironwood Dr. from S. Frontage Rd to 40th St.
• Camino Del Diablo from S Frontage Rd. to 40th St.
• 40th St. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr.
• S. Frontage Rd. from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co 6th St. from Ave 34E to Ave 38E
• Ave 38E from Co 6th St. to Co 4th St.
• Ave 35E from Co 6th St. to Co 5th St.
• Ave 36E from Co 6th St. to Co 4th St.
• Ave 37E from Co 6th St. to Co 4th St.
• Co 5th St. from Ave 35E to Ave 38E
• Co 4th St. from Ave37E to Ave 38E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 14th St. & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St. & 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St.
• Co 14th St. & Ave A
• Co 14th St. & Hwy 95
• Co 14th & Ave C
• Co 14th St. & Ave D
• Co11th St. & Ave D
• Co 14th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co 15th St & Hwy 95
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 12/13/21 to 12/17/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Somerton Ave to Ave G
• Co 19th to Co 17th St
Route 2: None
Route 3:
• Ave 20E to Ave 24E & Hwy 80 to Co. 7Th St.
Route 4:
• Ave 40E to Ave 43E
• Co 5th to Co 2nd St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 14th from Ave D to Ave 1E
• Co 15th St. from Ave B ½ to Ave 1E
• 4th Ave Ext. from Co 14th St. to Co 15th St.
• Ave 1E from Co 14th St. to Co 15th St.
• Hwy 95 from co 14th St. to Co 15th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 15E from S. Frontage /rd. to Co 14th St.
• Ave 14E from 48th St. to Co 14th St.
• 48th St. from Chase Way Ave 15E
• Onammi Ave from 48th St to Co 14th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 36E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St.
• Ave 38E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St.
• Co 7th St. from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
• Ave 36E from Co 6th St. to Co 4th St.
• Co 8th St. from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
• Co 9th St. from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 8th St. & Ave C
• Co 5th St. & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St. & Ave 3E Cocopah & Why 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co 18th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co 19th St. & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St.
• Ave B Co 19th St.