By Yuma County
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
What’s New
Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Rd starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Rd starting week of August 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25MPH on Martinez Lake Rd and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General Description
Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
Estimated Completion Date April 2021
Bid Award January 30, 2020
Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule:
Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Road has been restricted to one lane of traffic, Traffic signal is now in place. Please follow all traffic control devices. Delays to be expected.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What’s New...
Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
02/15/2021 to 02/19/2021: Contractor commenced work on 12/28/2020. New sign foundations placed at several locations. No work scheduled the week of 02/15/2021 to 02/19/2021.
Road Closures:
No road closures are scheduled at this time.
COUNTY 15TH ST – AVENUE A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT CIP NO. 1.9915E
What’s New...
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
02/15/2021 to 02/19/2021: Contractor completed pavement widening at North, South, East and West side of intersection of Co. 15th St & Avenue A. New Asphaltic Concrete pavement overlay is scheduled to be completed between 02/22 and 02/25/21. Temporary striping scheduled for 2/26/21.
Road Closures:
02/15/2021 to 02/19/2021: No road closures expected. Contractor will be working shoulders and will channelize traffic as needed to complete road work.
02/22/2021 to 02/26/2021: Contractor to close intersection in order to complete new pavement overlay and temporary striping. Detour will be in place around Co. 16th Street /Avenue B & Highway 95.