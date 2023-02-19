Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of May 12, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is excavating for the new roadways and installing sanitary sewer pipelines and Water lines.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
Starting February 20h the contractor will is expected to commence test section, test section work is expected to be completed by end of March 2023. No other work will be permitted during construction of test section.
Upon successful completion of the test section the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize and commence work at site and at Avenue A.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations.
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. All poles and overhead wires have been removed. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17th with completion by February 28, 2023.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (02/20/23 – 02/24/23
Route 1: Co. 11th St. to Co. 1st St. between Ave F to Ave A
Route 2: Co. 18th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave J to Ave E
Route 3: Ave 26E to Ave 25 & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 9th St.
Route 4: Ave 43 E to Ave 44 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 4th St.
Ave 32 E to Ave 33 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 6th St.
CRACK SEAL: Foothills Blvd. from South Frontage Rd. to Co. 40th St
Assisting central section (Foothills Estates # 7)
VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (02/2723 – 03/03/23)
Route 1: Co. 11th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave H to Ave B
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21st St. between Ave J to Ave F
Route 3: Ave 29 E to Ave 33 E & Co. 12th St. to Co. 14th St.
Route 4: Ave 52 E to Ave 48 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 1rd St.
Ave 34 E to Ave 35 E & Co. 5th St. to Old Hwy 80
CRACK SEAL: Foothills Blvd. from South Frontage Rd. to Co. 40th St.
Assisting Central Section (Foothills Blvd, South Frontage to 44th St.)
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (02/20/23 – 02/24/23)
Route 1:
Ave B from Co. 14th St. to Co. 1st St.
Ave C from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Co. 13th St. from Carlota Ave to Ave C
Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl.
Patricia Ln from 27 Ave to Collins Pl.
Ave 3E from Co. 13th St. to east to 40th St.
Pacific Ave from Pasquinelli Rd to 12th St.
Hwy 95 from East of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
Ave 3E from Hwy 95 to 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
S. Frontage Rd. from west of Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
Ave 9E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 12th St.
Mesa Dr. from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 12th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 64E from Hwy 80 to Palomas Rd.
Palomas Rd. from west of Ave 64E to Hyder Rd.
Ventura Rd. from Ave 64E to end of County Maintenance.
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
Main St. & Cesar Chavez
Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
W. Brooks & Chavez
8th Ave & Main St.
Co. 21st St. & Main St.
Main St. & Piceno Dr.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (02/27/23 – 03/03/23)
Route 1:
Ave 2E from Co. 14th St. to Co. 18th St.
Ave 3E from Co. 19th St. to 40th St.
Co. 13th St. from Carlota Ave to Ave C
Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl.
40th St. from Ave 3E to Ave 3E
Ave 4E from Co. 17th St. to 40th St.
Hwy 95 from East of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
Co. 19th St from Ave 1E & Ave 4E
Ave 5E from Co. 16th St. to 40th St.
Co. 19th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co. 18th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co. 17th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co. 16th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
Co. 15th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 5E
Co. 14th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 7E
Co. 13th St. from Ave 3E & Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Foothills Blvd from 44th St. 48th St.
Ave 14E from 44th St. to 48th St.
Joleane Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
Montana Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
El Camino Del Diablo from 44th St. to 48th St.
Ironwood Dr. from 44th St. to 48th St.
Hunter Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Co. 3rd St. from Hwy 95 to Co. 3rd St. Ave 16E
Ave 16E to south of Con. 4th St.
Co. 4th St. from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering north of Ave 17 E & Ave 18E
Ave 18E from north of Co. 4th St. to Co. 6th St. covering east & west of Co. 5th St.
Co. 6th St. from Ave 18E to east end of Ave 19E
Ave 19E from north of Co. 6th St. to Co. 8th St.
Ave 20E from north of Co. 7th St. to Historic Hwy 80 covering west of Co. 8th St. Co 9th St. and west of Historic Hwy 80 back to Ligurta.
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Foothill Blvd & 48th St.
Foothill Blvd & 44th St.
Foothill Blvd & 40th St.
Foothill Blvd & 38th St.
Fortuna Rd & 28th St.
Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl.
Fortuna Rd & 40th St.
Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr.
S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s