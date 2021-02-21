By Yuma County
Martinez Lake Rd / CIP 1.1701 Red Cloud Mine Rd
What’s New: Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Rd starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Rd starting week of August 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25MPH on Martinez Lake Rd and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General Description: Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
• Estimated Completion Date April 2021
• Bid Award January 30, 2020
• Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule: Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Road has been restricted to one lane of traffic, Traffic signal is now in place. Please follow all traffic control devices. Delays to be expected.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What’s New: Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE: 02/22/2021 to 02/26/2021: Contractor commenced work on 12/28/2020. New sign foundations placed at several locations. No work scheduled the week of 02/22/2021 to 02/26/2021
03/01/2021 to 03/12/2021: Contractor to commence installing new solar signal equipment, including enhanced stop signs, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Road Closures: No road closures are scheduled at this time.
County 15th St – Avenue A Intersection Improvement Project Cip No. 1.9915E
What’s New: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE: DPE Construction: 02/22/2021 to 02/26/2021: New Asphaltic Concrete pavement overlay is scheduled to be completed between 02/22 and 02/25. Temporary striping scheduled for 2/26/21.
Road Closures: 02/22/2021 to 02/26/2021: Contractor to close intersection in order to complete new pavement overlay and temporary striping. Detour will be in place around Co. 16th Street /Avenue B & Highway 95.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 2/22/21 to 2/26/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave J to Ave F
• Co 21st St to Co 19th St
Route 2:
• Del Sur Subdivision, Fortuna Hills and Foothills #1, #2, #3 & #4 Subdivision
Route 3:
• Ave 17E to Ave 23E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
Route 4:
• Ave 47E to Ave 57E
• Co 3rd St to Palomas Rd
WORK ZONE:
2/24/21 – Thermal truck operation on Hwy 80 at Ave 47E
2/26/21 – Skim patch on Co 10½ St between Ave 10E & Summer Ave
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 3/1/21 to 3/5/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave J to Ave F
• Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2:
• North Foothills area
Route 3:
• Ave 23E to Ave 27E
• Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
Route 4:
• Ave 52E to Hwy 80 to Co 2nd St
• N Frontage Rd from Ave 52E to Ave 64E
WORK ZONE:
3/1/21-3/5/21 – Crack Seal on Ave B between Co 8th St & Co 1st St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 2/22/21 to 2/26/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 8th from West of Somerton Ave to Clifford Way
• Ave E from Co 9th St to Co 8thSt
• Riverside Dr from Strand Ave to Ave C
• Ave D from Riverside Dr to North End
• Ave D from Co 9th St to Co 8th St
• Co 1st St from Ave C to east to City Limits
• Co 8 ½ St from Ave E to Ave C
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd from Via Salida to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to Co 10½ St
• Del Norte from Camino Del Sol to Del Rico
• Camino Del Sol from S Frontage Rd to Co 10th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
• Ave 51E from Co 2nd St to Co 1st St
• Co 2nd St from Ave 48E to Ave 56E
• Co 1st St from Ave 49E to Ave 52E
• North Co 1st St from Ave 52E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• North Co 2nd St from Ave 56E to Ave 57E
• Ave 56E from North Co 1st St to North Co 2nd St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 22nd St & Ave F
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Urtuzua Dr
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
• W Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St
• Co 21st St & Main St
• Main St & Piceno Dr
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 3/1/21 to 3/5/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave B from Co 14th St to Co 1st St
• Ave C from Co 12th St to Co 13th St
• Co 13th St from Carlota Ave to Ave C
• Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl
• Patricia Ln from 27th Ave to Collins Pl
• Ave 3E from Co 13th St to East to 40th St
• Pacific Ave from Pasquinelli Rd to 12th St
• Hwy 95 from East of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
• Ave 3E from Hwy 95 to 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd from West of Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
• Ave 9E from S Frontage Rd to Co 12th St
• Mesa Dr from S Frontage Rd to Co 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 64E from Hwy 80 to Palomas Rd