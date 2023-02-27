Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of May 12, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is expected to complete sanitary sewer and Water lines by first week of April 2023. All roadways expected to be completed by May 2023.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
Paving and striping operations are completed. All remaining work is outside of travel lanes.
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road is now completed.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
Starting February 20h the contractor commence test section preparation, test section work is expected to be completed by end of March 2023. No other work will be permitted during construction of test section.
Upon successful completion of the test section the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize and commence work at site and at Avenue A.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. All poles and overhead wires have been removed. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17th with completion by February 28, 2023.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (02/27/23 – 03/03/23
Route 1: Co. 11th St. to Co. 1st St. between Ave. G to Ave. B
Co. 9th St. from Dora Ave. to East Terminus
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21st St. between Ave. I to Ave. F
Co. 20th St. from Ave. J to Avenue I
Boren Pl. from Co. 18th½ St. to South Terminus
Co. 18th½ St. from Boren Pl. to Avenue I
Route 3: Ave 29 E to Ave 33 E & Co. 12th St. to Co 14th St. Route 4: Ave 52 E to Ave 48 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 1st St.
Ave 34 E to Ave 35 E & Co. 5th St to Old Hwy 80
CRACK SEAL:
• Foothills Blvd. from South Frontage Rd. to 38th St
• Mesa Del Sol # 1-8 and Mesa Del Sol # 9
• Sienna at Mesa Del Sol, Mesa Del Sol # 1-8 and Mesa Del Sol # 9
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (03/06/23 – 03/10/23)
Route 1: Co. 12th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave. G to Ave. D
Ave. E from Co. 18th St. to Co. 17th St.
Route 2: Co. 18th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave. J to Somerton Ave.
Co. 17th St. from Ave. E to Ave. D
Route 3: Ave 22 E to Ave 29 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
Route 4: Ave 52 E to Ave 48 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 1st St.
Ave 52 E to Ave 48 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co 1st St
CRACK SEAL:
• Foothills Blvd. from South Frontage Rd. to 36th St.
• Mesa Del Sol # 1-8 and Mesa Del Sol # 9
• Sienna at Mesa Del Sol
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (02/27/23 – 03/03/23)
Route 1:
• Ave 2E from Co. 14th St to Co. 18th St.
• Ave 3E from Co. 19th St. to 40th St.
• Co. 13th St. from Carlota Ave to Ave C
• Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl.
• 40th St. from Ave 3E to Ave 3E
• Ave 4E from Co. 17th St to 40th St.
• Hwy 95 from east of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
• Co. 19th St. from Ave 1E & Ave 4E
• Ave 5E from Co. 16th St. to 40th St. Co. 19th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co. 18th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co. 17th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co. 16th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
• Co. 15th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 5E
• Co. 14th St. from Ave 2E & Ave 7E
• Co. 13th St. from Ave 3E & Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd from 44th St. 48th St.
• Ave 14E from 44th St. to 48th St.
• Joleane Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
• Montana Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
• El Camino Del Diablo from 44th St. to 48th St.
• Ironwood Dr. from 44th St. to 48th St.
• Hunter Ave from 44th St. to 48th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co. 3rd St. from Hwy 95 to Co. 3rd St. Ave 16E
• Ave 16E to south of Co. 4th St.
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering north of Ave 17 E & Ave 18E
• Ave 18E from north of Co. 4th St. to Co. 6th St. covering east & west of Co 5th St.
• Co. 6th St. from Ave 18E to east end of Ave 19E
• Ave 19E from north of Co. 6th St. to Co. 8th St.
• Ave 20E from north of Co. 7th St. to Historic Hwy 80 covering west of Co 8th St. Co. 9th St. and west of Historic Hwy 80 back to Ligurta.
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothill Blvd & 48th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 44th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 40th St.
• Foothill Blvd & 38th St.
• Fortuna Rd. & 28th St.
• Fortuna Rd. & 36th Pl.
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St.
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S. Frontage Rd. & Payson Dr.
• S. Frontage Rd. & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (03/06/23 – 03/10/23)
Route 1:
• Ave 5E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
• Co. 8½ St. from Ave 4½ E to Ave 5E
• Ave 4E from Co. 10th St. to Canal Rd.
• Hwy 95 from Ave 4E to Araby Rd.
• Co. 10th St. from west of Ave 4E to Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• S. Frontage Rd. from Ironwood Dr. to Ave 15E
• Ave 5E from S. Frontage Rd to 48th St.
• Las Barrancas Sub-division
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co. 9th St to Historic Hwy 80
• Co. 10th St. from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co. 9th St. from Ave 20E to Ave 24E.
• Historic Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co. 8th St from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co. 7th St. east of Ave 20 E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St.
• Co. 14th St. & Ave A
• Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
• Co. 14th & Ave C
• Co. 14th St. & Ave D
• Co. 11th St. & Ave D
• Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95