MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
What’s New
Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Rd starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Rd starting week of August 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25MPH on Martinez Lake Rd and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General Description
Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
• Estimated Completion Date April 2021
• Bid Award January 30, 2020
• Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule:
Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Road has been restricted to one lane of traffic, Traffic signal is now in place. Please follow all traffic control devices. Delays to be expected.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What's New
Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule:
Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
03/01/2021 to 03/12/2021: Contractor to commence installing new solar signal equipment, including enhanced stop signs, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
COUNTY 15TH ST - AVENUE A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
CIP NO. 1.9915E
What's New
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
03/01/2021 to 03/05/2021: Contractor to complete striping and grading new ABC shoulders. Intersection to remain as a 4-way stop until new signal is activated.
03/15/2021 to 03/19/2021: Contractor expected to complete installation of remaining signal equipment and turn on signal once electrical power is availbale.
Road Closures:
02/22/2021 to 02/26/2021: Contractor to close intersection in order to complete new pavement overlay and temporary striping. Detour will be in place around Co. 16th Street /Avenue B & Highway 95.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 3/1/21 to 3/5/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
- Ave J to Ave F
- Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2:
- Del Sur Subdivision, Fortuna Hills and Foothills #1, #2, #3 & #4 Subdivision
Route 3:
- Ave 23E to Ave 27E
- Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
Route 4:
- Ave 52E to Hwy 80 to Co 2nd St
- N Frontage Rd from Ave 52E to Ave 64E
WORK ZONE:
3/3/21 - Thermal truck operation on Hwy 80 at Ave 47E
3/1/21-3/5/21 - Skim patch on Ave B between Co 8th St & Co 1st
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 3/8/21 to 3/12/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
- Ave J to Ave H
- Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2: No Route Maintenance
Route 3: No Route Maintenance
Route 4: No Route Maintenance
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 3/1/21 to 3/5/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
- Ave B from Co 14th St to Co 1st St
- Ave C from Co 12th St to Co 13th St
- Co 13th St from Carlota Ave to Ave C
- Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl
- Patricia Ln from 27th Ave to Collins Pl
- Ave 3E from Co 13th St to East to 40th St
- Pacific Ave from Pasquinelli Rd to 12th St
- Hwy 95 from East of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
- Ave 3E from Hwy 95 to 12th St
- Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
- S Frontage Rd from West of Ave 9E to Mesa Ave
- Ave 9E from S Frontage Rd to Co 12th St
- Mesa Dr from S Frontage Rd to Co 12th St
- Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
- Ave 64E from Hwy 80 to Palomas Rd
- Palomas Rd from West of Ave 64E to Hyder Rd
- Ventura Rd from Ave 64E to End of County Maintenance
- Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
- Foothills Blvd & 48th St
- Foothills Blvd & 44th St
- Foothills Blvd & 40th St
- Foothills Blvd & 38th St
- Fortuna Rd & 28th St
- Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
- Fortuna Rd & 40th St
- Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
- S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
- S Frontage Rd & Fry’s entrance
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 3/8/21 to 3/12/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
- Ave 2E from Co 14th St to Co 18th St
- Ave 3E from Co 19th St to 40th St
- Co 13th St from Carlota Ave to Ave C
- Julie Ln from Hwy 95 to Collins Pl
- 40th St from Ave 3E to Ave 4E
- Ave 4E from Co 17th St to 40th St
- Hwy 95 from East of Ave 3E to Pacific Ave
- Co 19th St from Ave 1E & Ave 4E
- Ave 5E from Co 16th St to 40th St
- Co 19th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
- Co 18th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
- Co 17th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
- Co 16th St from Ave 2E & Ave 4E
- Co 15th St from Ave 2E & Ave 5E
- Co 14th St from Ave 2E & Ave 7E
- Co 13th St from Ave 3E & Ave 5E
- Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
- Foothills Blvd from 44th St to 48th St
- Ave 14E from 44th St to 48th St
- Jolene Ave from 44th St to 48th St
- Montana Ave from 44th St to 48th St
- El Camino Del Diablo from 44th St to 48th St
- Ironwood Dr from 44th St to 48th St
- Hunter Ave from 44th St to 48th St
- Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
- Co 3rd St from Hwy 95 to Co 3rd St
- Ave 16E
- Ave 16E to Co 4th St
- Co 4th St from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering North of Ave 17E & Ave 18E
- Ave 18E from Co 4th St to Co 6th St covering East & West of Co 5th St
- Co 6th St from Ave 18E to East end of Ave 19E
- Ave 19E from Co 6th St to Co 8th St
- Ave 20E from Co 7th St to Hwy 80 covering West of Co 8th St & Co 9th St
- and West of Hwy 80 back to Ligurta
- Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
- Co 14th St & Ave 5E
- Co 14th St & Ave 4E
- Ave 3E & 15th St
- Co 14th St & Ave A
- Co 14th St & Hwy 95
- Co 14th & Ave C
- Co 14th St. & Ave D
- Co 11th St & Ave D
- Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
- Co 15th St. & Hwy 95