Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4
This project includes new roadway extensions of existing Port Authority Avenue and Avenue D in the Magrino Industrial park, northeast of the San Luis commercial port in San Luis Arizona. All areas of construction are closed to traffic for the length of the project.
Construction on this project started on September 19, 2022. The project is planned to be complete by the end of May 12, 2023.
Improvements for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 include water and sanitary sewer utilities, electrical and telephone utilities, roadway grading, border curb, paving, signing, and streetlights.
The contractor is excavating for the new roadways and installing sanitary sewer pipelines and Water lines.
Martinez Lake Road / Red Cloud Mine Road
Construction work on Martinez Lake Road is substantially complete.
Road Improvements to the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road includes grading, paving, drainage improvements (culverts) and flattening the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
The aggregate base course has been placed and covered with prime oil. Paving operations completed by December 21st. New traffic control is in place and drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices
Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of Mid February 2023.
Smucker Park Detention Basin
Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, floodgate, floodwall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, and basin emergency overflow spillway. Improvements to the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, and outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed, chain link fence.
The contractor was issued a Limited Notice to Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. ADWR approved Work Plan on February 1, 2023.
Current Schedule:
Starting February 6th the contractor will is expected to commence test section, test section work is expectd to be completed by end of. No other work will be permitted during construction of test section.
Upon successful completion of the test section the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize and commence work at site and at Avenue A.
North Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road – Utility Relocations.
APS has completed placing overhead power lines in new underground conduits along the North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. All poles and overhead wires have been removed. Spectrum and CenturyLink (Lumen) have completed pulling wire into new underground conduits.
Farwest Water is expected to continue relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on October 17th with completion by February 28, 2023.
Note: No road closures are expected along North Frontage Road but lane closures and flagger operations may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (02/06/23 – 02/10/23)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 10th St. to Co. 16th St. between Ave H to Ave B
Co. 12th St. from Ave B to East Terminus.
Route 2: Co. 19th St. to Co. 21½ St. between Ave J to Ave F
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 24E to Ave 20E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 8½ th St.
Ave 40E to Ave 37 E & Co. 4th St to Old Hwy 80
Route 4: Ave 45 E to Ave 46 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St
CRACK SEAL: Donavan Estates
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (02/13/23 – 02/17/23)
YUMA WEST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co. 10th St. to dogwood St. Between Ave F. to Ave B.
Route 2: Co. 21 ½ St. to Co. 19th St. Between Ave J to Ave F.
Co. 21st St. from Ave J to West Terminus
YUMA EAST SECTION MAINTENANCE:
Route 3: Ave 20E to Ave 16 E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 4th St
Ave 36 E to Ave 35 E & CO. 5th St. to Old Hwy 80
Route 4: Ave 47E to Ave 48E & Old Hwy 80 to Co. 1st St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (02/06/23 – 02/10/23)
Route 1:
• Co. 10th St. from Ave G to Ave F
• Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 10th St.
• Co. 9th St. from west of Ave F to Ave D
• Ave F from Co. 9th St. to Co. 11th St.
• Intersection of Ave E from Co. 9th St.
Route 2:
• Fortuna Dr. from Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
• Suzanne de Fortuna Rd from Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
• Ave 14E from S. Frontage Rd. St. to Fortuna Dr.
• Ave 14½ E from S. Frontage Rd. to Fortuna Dr.
• 28th St from west end off of Ave 14E to Ave 14½ E
Route 3:
• Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co. 2nd St.
• Ave 47E from Co. 2nd St. to Co. 5th St
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 44 E to Ave 47E
• Co. 2nd St. from Ave 44 E to Ave 47E
• Co. 5th St. from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• Co. 8th St. from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
• Ave 43E from Co. 8th St. to Co. 6th ½ St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 5E
• Co. 14th St. & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & 15th St.
• Co. 14th St. & Ave A
• Co. 14th St. & Hwy 95
• Co. 14th & Ave C
• Co. 14th St. & Ave D
• Co. 11th St. & Ave D
• Co. 14th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 15th St. & Hwy 95
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (02/13/23 – 02/17/23)
Route 1:
• Co. 8th St. from west of Somerton Ave to Clifford Way
• Ave E from Co. 9th St. to Co. 8th St.
• Riverside Dr. from Strand Ave to Ave C
• Ave D from Riverside Dr. to North End
• Ave D. from Co. 9th St. to Co. 8th St.
• Co. 1st St. from Ave C to east to City Limits
• Co. 8½ St. from Ave E to Ave C
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Frontage Rd. from Via Salida to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 10½ St.
• Del Norte from Camino from Del Sol to Del Rico
• Camino Del Sol From S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 10th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St.
• Ave 51E from Co. 2nd St. to Co. 1st St
• Co. 2nd St. from Ave 48 E to Ave 56
• Co. 1st St. from Ave 49E to Ave 52E
• North Co. 1st St. from Ave 52E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• North Co. 2nd St. from Ave 56E to Ave 57E
• Ave 56E from N. Co. 1st St. to N. Co. 2nd St.
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 8th St. & Ave C
• Co. 5th St. & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St. & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co. 19th St. & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St.
• Ave B & Co. 19th St.
WORK ZONE: None