By Yuma County
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
General Description: Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Estimated Completion Date April 2021
• Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule: Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake Road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Road has been restricted to one lane of traffic, Traffic signal is now in place. Please follow all traffic control devices. Delays to be expected.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What’s New: Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE: 02/08/2021 to 02/12/2021: Contractor commenced work on 12/28/2020. New sign foundations placed at several locations. No work scheduled the week of 02/08/2021 to 02/12/2021.
COUNTY 15TH ST – AVENUE A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT CIP NO. 1.9915E
What’s New: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will be removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
02/08/2021 to 02/12/2021: Contractor completed pavement widening at North, South, East and West side of intersection of Co. 15th St & Avenue A. New Asphaltic Concrete pavement overlay is scheduled to be completed between 02/08 and 02/09/21. Temporary striping scheduled for 2/10/21.
Road Closures: 02/08/2021 to 02/10/2021: Contractor to close intersection 02/08/21 thru 2/10/21 in order to complete new pavement overlay. Detour will be in place around Co. 16th Street /Avenue B & Highway 95.
02/11/2021 to 02/12/2021: No road closures expected. Contractor will be working shoulders and will channelize traffic as needed to complete road work.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 2/8/21 to 2/12/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave J to Ave F
• Co 21st St to Co 19th St
Route 2:
• Ave B to Ave 4E
• Co 19th St to 24th St
Route 3:
• Ave 32E to Ave 34E
• Co 9th St to Co 6th St
Route 4:
• Ave 42E to Ave 47E
• Co 5th St to Co 3rd St
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
2/10/21 – Thermal truck operation on Scottsdale and 40th St
2/9/21-2/10/21 – Guardrail Repair on Hwy 95 & Co 20 3/4
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 2/15/21 to 2/19/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave J to Ave F
• Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2:
• Ave ½E to Ave 9E
• Co 10th St to Laguna Dam Rd
Route 3:
• Ave 34E to Ave 36E
• Co 9th St to Co 6th St
Route 4:
• Ave 46E to Ave 57E
• Co 3rd St to Palomas Rd
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE: none
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 2/8/21 to 2/12/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 13th from Ave F to Ave H
• Co 12th from Ave F to Ave H
• Co 12th from Ave F to Ave G
• Ave F from Co 11th St to Co 13th St
• Ave G from Co 11th St to Co 13th St
• Ave H from Co 12th St to Co 13th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 24th St from Fortuna Rd to Camino Del Sol
• 28th St from Fortuna Rd to Camino Del Sol
• S Frontage Rd from Fortuna Rd to Ave 15E to Via Salida
• Ave 11½E from 24th St to 28th St
• Alameda Ave from 24th St to 28th St
• Hensleys Blvd from S Frontage Rd to Via Canada
• Via Salida From S Frontage Rd to Calle De Cid
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 39E from Co 6th St to Co 3¼ St
• Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co 3¼ St
• Co 6th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
• Co 5th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
• Co 4th St from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 2/15/21 to 2/18/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 10th from Ave G to Ave F
• Ave G from Co 11th St to Co 10th St
• Co 9th from West of Ave F to Ave D
• Ave F from Co 9th St to Co 11th St
• Intersection of Ave E from Co 9th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Fortuna Dr from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
• Suzanne de Fortuna Rd from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
• Ave 14E from S Frontage Rd St to Fortuna Dr
• Ave 14½E from S Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
• 28th St from west end off of Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co 2nd St
• Ave 47E from Co 2nd St to Co 5th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co 2nd St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Co 5th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
• Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
• Co 8th St from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
• Ave 43E from Co 8th St to Co 6½ St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 8th St & Ave C
• Co 5th St & Ave B; Ave
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co 18th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 19th St & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St
• Ave B & Co 19th St