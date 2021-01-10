Please note that a full closure at Avenue A & Co. 15th Street will take place Monday January 11 thru Tuesday January 20, 2021 in order to reconstruct intersection. Detours will be placed around Avenue B & Avenue 1E.
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
What’s New: Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Rd starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Rd starting week of August 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25MPH on Martinez Lake Rd and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General Description
Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
• Estimated Completion Date April 2021
• Bid Award January 30, 2020
• Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule:
Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Road has been restricted to one lane of traffic, Traffic signal is now in place. Please follow all traffic control devices. Delays to be expected.
AVENUE B: COUNTY 16TH STREET TO COUNTY 18TH STREET INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, CIP NO. 1.0702
What’s New: As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right run lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading , mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb & gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master Schedule: Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC is expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection. Contractor is expected to commence working at Co. 18th St & Avenue B starting July 20, 2020. Work expected to be completed by January 9,2020.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
Cemex Construction: 01/11/2021 to 01/15/2021: Final striping commenced Monday January 4,2020. Mobile operation will be in place with channelization for striping crew and law enforcement vehicle.
APS: APS completed relocations as of 8/21 all poles and known utility conflicts.
Century Link: Century Link completed relocation of their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandon all existing wood poles along west side of road.
City of Somerton: City of Somerton completed new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B
Road Closures:
Road to remain open to traffic.
HIGHWAY 95 AND ENGLER AVENUE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, CIP NO. 1.9915(D)
What’s New: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb & gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday July 06,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing pavement, constructing new curb & gutter, driveways and median at intersection. Once this is completed a 2” overlay will be placed and work will shift to the north side of the intersection.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction: 01/11/2021 to 01/15/2021:Signal is now operational. Contractor will be addressing miscellaneous items.
APS: 09/08/2020 to 10/16/2020: APS completed all relocations.
SWG: 09/14/2020 to 09/18/2020: SWG will be replacing gas line at southwest corner of intersection. No road closures expected for this work.
Road Closures: Road to remain open to thru traffic. Lane closures will be in effect as contractor is working on remaining punchlisit items.
Motorist are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What’s New: Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE: 01/11/2021 to 01/15/2021: Contractor commenced work on 12/28/2020. New sign foundations to be placed at several locations. No road closures expected during this period.
Yuma County Public Works: 09/21/2020 to 09/25/2020: Yuma County completed pavement overlay along Somerton Avenue, south of Co. 11th St.
Road Closures: No road closures are scheduled at this time.
COUNTY 15TH ST – AVENUE A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
CIP NO. 1.9915E
What’s New: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction: 01/11/2021 to 01/20/2021: Contractor to remove pavement at intersection of Avenue A & Co. 15th St starting on Monday January 11, 2020, intersection to remain closed to thru traffic from 1/11/20 thru 1/20/21.
APS: 10/26/2020 to 11/13/2020: APS to relocate existing poles at southwest & northwest corner of intersection. APS will require temporary road closure to complete transmission line realignment. Message boards will be in place while this is being conducted.
Century Link: 10/26/20 to 11/13/2020: Century link will be relocating overheard lines to new power poles and removing old wood poles once APS completes installation of mew steel poles. No road closures expected for this work.
Road Closures: 01/11/2021 to 01/20/2021: Intersection to be closed to thru traffic starting on Monday January 11,2021. Detour will be in place thru Avenue B/Hwy 95 & Avenue 1E/Co. 14th Street. Drivers are encouraged to follow alternative routes during closure.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 1/11/21 to 1/15/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave G to Ave B
• Co 10th St to Levee Rd
Route 2:
• Foothills Subdivision # 1, 2, 3, & 4 on Hunter Ave to Foothills Blvd
• 44th St to 40th St
Route 3:
• Ave 22E to Ave 26E
• Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
Route 4:
• Ave 39E to Ave 43E
• Co 5th St to Co 2nd St
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 1/18/21 to 1/22/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 to Ave F
• Co 21st St to Co 19th St
Route 2:
• Foothills Subdivision # 1, 2, 3, & 4 on Hunter Ave to Foothills Blvd
• 44th St to 40th St
Route 3:
• Ave 26E to Ave 28E
• Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
Route 4:
• Ave 43E to Ave 47E
• Co 5th St to Co 2nd St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 01/11/21 to 01/15/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 16th from Ave C to Ave 1E
• Co 16½ St from Ave B½ to Ave A
• Co 17th from Ave B½ to Ave A
• Co 17½ St from Ave B½ to Ave A
• Co 18th from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
• Ave B½ from Co 16th St to Co 18th St
• Ave A from Co 16th St to Co 18th St
• Ave B from Co 16th St to Co 19th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Ironwood Dr from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Camino Del Diablo from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• 40th St from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr
• S Frontage Rd from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co 6th St from Ave 34E to Ave 38E
• Ave 38E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Ave 35E from Co 6th St to Co 5th St
• Ave 36E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Ave 37E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
• Co 5th St from Ave 35E to Ave 38E
• Co 4th St from Ave 37E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 8th St & Ave C
• Co 5th St & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co 18th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 19th St & Hwy 95
Ave B & 28th St
Ave B & Co 19th St