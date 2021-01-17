Please note that a full closure at Avenue A & Co. 15th Street is in place. Road will be open to traffic on Tuesday January 19. Detours will be placed around Highway 95, Avenue B & Avenue 1E (See attached Traffic Control plan).
Avenue B: County 16th Street to County 18th Street Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.0702
What’s New: As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right run lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading , mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb & gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master Schedule: Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC is expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection. Contractor is expected to commence working at Co. 18th St & Avenue B starting July 20, 2020. Work expected to be completed by January 9,2020.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
Cemex Construction: 01/18/2021 to 01/22/2021: Work has been completed. Contractor working on remaining punchlist items.
Road Closures: Road to remain open to traffic.
Highway 95 and Engler Avenue Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.9915(D)
What’s New: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb & gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday July 06,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing pavement, constructing new curb & gutter, driveways and median at intersection. Once this is completed a 2” overlay will be placed and work will shift to the north side of the intersection.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction: 01/18/2021 to 01/22/2021:Signal is now operational. Contractor will be addressing miscellaneous items.
Road Closures: Road to remain open to thru traffic. Lane closures will be in effect as contractor is working on remaining punchlisit items.
Motorist are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What’s New: Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE: 01/18/2021 to 01/22/2021: Contractor commenced work on 12/28/2020. New sign foundations placed at several locations. No work scheduled the week of 01/18/2021 to 01/22/2021.
Road Closures: No road closures are scheduled at this time.
County 15th St – Avenue A Intersection Improvement Project Cip No. 1.9915E
What’s New: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction: 01/18/2021 to 01/22/2021: Contractor removed pavement at intersection of Avenue A & Co. 15th St in order to reconstruct roadway, new curb and signal foundations have been completed. Intersection to remain closed thru 1/19/21.
Road Closures: 01/18/2021 to 01/19/2021: Intersection closed thru 1/19/21. Detour will be in place along Avenue B/Hwy 95. Drivers are encouraged to follow alternative routes during closure.
01/19/2021 to 01/22/2021 : Contractor to maintain north side of Avenue A closed to thru traffic. Detour will be in place around Co. 15th Street & Highway 95.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 1/18/21 to 1/22/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
Hwy 95 to Ave F
Co 21st St to Co 19th St
Route 2:
Ave B to Ave 4E
Co 19th St to Co 16th St
Route 3:
Ave 29E to Ave 32E
Co 9th St to Co 7th St
Route 4:
Ave 41E to Ave 45E
Co 5th St to Co 2nd St
WORK ZONE:
1/19/21 – 1/22/21 – Guardrail Repair on Co 6th St & Ave 19E
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 1/25/21 to 1/29/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
Ave J to Somerton Ave
Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2:
Ave B to Ave 7E
Co 19th St to Co 13th St
Route 3:
Ave 24E to Ave 27E
Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
Route 4:
Ave 45E to Ave 47E
Co 5th St to Co 2nd St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 01/18/21 to 01/22/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
Co 16th from Ave C to Ave 1E
Co 16½ St from Ave B½ to Ave A
Co 17th from Ave B½ to Ave A
Co 17½ St from Ave B½ to Ave A
Co 18th from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
Ave B½ from Co 16th St to Co 18th St
Ave A from Co 16th St to Co 18th St
Ave B from Co 16th St to Co 19th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
Ironwood Dr from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
Camino Del Diablo from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
40th St from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr
S Frontage Rd from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Co 6th St from Ave 34E to Ave 38E
Ave 38E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
Ave 35E from Co 6th St to Co 5th St
Ave 36E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
Ave 37E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
Co 5th St from Ave 35E to Ave 38E
Co 4th St from Ave 37E to Ave 38E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co 8th St & Ave C
Co 5th St & Ave B
Ave 3E & Hwy 95
Engler Ave & Hwy 95
32nd St & Ave 3E
Cocopah & Hwy 95
Hwy 95 & Ave G
Co 18th St & Somerton Ave
Co 19th St & Hwy 95
Ave B & 28th St
Ave B & Co 19th St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 01/25/21 to 01/29/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
Co 14th from Ave D to Ave 1E
Co 15th St from Ave B½ to Ave 1E
4th Ave Extension from Co 14th St to Co 15th St
Ave 1E from Co 14th St to Co 15th St
Hwy 95 from Co 14th St to Co 15th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
Ave 15E from S Frontage Rd to Co 14th St
Ave 14E from 48th St to Co 14th St
48th St from Chase Way to Ave 15E
Onammi Ave from 48th St to Co 14th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
Ave 36E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
Ave 38E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
Co 7th St from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
Ave 36E from Co 6th St to Co 4th St
Co 8th St from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
Co 9th St from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
Co 22nd St & Ave F
Main St & Cesar Chavez
Main St & Urtuzua Dr
Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
W Brooks & Chavez
8th Ave & Main St
Co 21st St & Main St
Main St & Piceno Dr